Rashid Khan death: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu mourn the demise of music maestro

Ustad Rashid Khan breathed his last in Kolkata on January 9. The acclaimed singer was 55 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Droupadi Murmu took to their social media accounts to pay their condolence on his passing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi notes Rashid Khan’s passing ‘leaves a void’

On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a picture with the late musician. Along with the photo, he penned a long note expressing grief on his demise. He offered his condolence to the family and disciples of Rashid Khan.

The Prime Minister’s note read, “Pained by the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan Ji, a legendary figure in the world of Indian classical music. His unparalleled talent and dedication to music enriched our cultural world and inspired generations. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers.”

President Droupadi Murmu mourns the loss of Padma Bhushan awardee

President Droupadi Murmu also took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to condole the loss of Rashid Khan. In her post, she noted, "Saddened to know about the passing of the eminent Hindustani classical music vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan showcased immense versatility by exploring fusion and performing jugalbandis. He leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music. I extend my deep condolences to his loved ones and admirers.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan is a setback to the ‘global music fraternity’. He shared, “Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan was a distinguished Hindustani classical music vocalist whose remarkable legacy is an invaluable treasure, not just for our nation, but for the global music fraternity. Deeply pained by his untimely demise. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

Ustad Rashid Khan was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Kolkata. He breathed his last earlier today. He will be laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata on January 10. He would receive a gun salute as part of his final rites.