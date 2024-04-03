Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Animal, recently shared her experience of working with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Singh in the movie. The actress heaped praises on Ranbir for his creative process and talked about his zen mindset.

Rashmika Mandanna praises Ranbir Kapoor

During her appearance at the chat show No Filter Neha, where she spoke with actress and host Neha Dhupia, Rashmika talked about her Animal co-star. The actress said, “Ranbir is a 'full zen' who is always peaceful with no stray thoughts in his head." She also shared that she was bowled over by the creative process of Ranbir Singh and director Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Talking about Ranbir, Rashmika told Neha, “The man just doesn’t have anything going on in his head. He is just so peaceful. I asked him, 'What are you thinking about?', and he said, ‘Nothing’. He is full zen! I was like, ‘Oh wow, that is a blessing’."

Rashmika Mandanna on Animal making

The actress also mentioned that she sensed during the making of the film that Ranbir and Sandeep were creating something "crazy". She said, “I knew Ranbir and Sandeep were creating madness. Every time we sat and talked, I was just like, ‘Do you boys realise what you guys are creating?' I was just like, 'You guys are going to nail it, man. You guys have nothing to worry about. I freaking love it’."

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

