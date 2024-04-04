Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of having delivered one of highest grossing films in Bollywood for the year 2023, with Animal. The actress recently revisited her time on set with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She also addressed the incessant trolling that has followed her, ever since the release of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals Ranbir Kapoor's most 'annoying' habit



Rashmika Mandanna recently marked an appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, currently in its sixth season. Revisiting her time on the sets of Animal, Rashmika revealed how the quality about her co-star Ranbir Kapoor which 'annoyed' her the most, was his ability to stay unburdened by keeping his mind clear.

She said, "That man just doesn’t have anything going on his head. He is so peaceful like I asked him, 'What are you thinking about?', and he said, ‘Nothing’. He is full Zen. That’s like a perspective I have of him, ‘He is full Zen’ and I was like, ‘Oh wow, that is a blessing’".

Rashmika Mandanna reflects on being trolled for Animal



For the unversed, Rashmika's Geetanjali in Animal, had a crucial monologue to deliver, where she confronts her husband (played by Ranbir Kapoor) about infidelity. Rashmika's accent in the scene has been the subject of massive internet conjecture and ensuing memes. The actress has finally addressed the same.



She said, "In my head, I went into the space when I did the 9-min scene everyone on the set liked it, but people are now trolling me, am I living in a bubble? Are people now gonna like the scene because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t? People just know that 10-second scene. So, I don’t ever in l life want to be in a bubble, I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what really is going on. I don’t want to be like I am an actor, everything I do is cool. That’s not me". Rashmika is currently filming for her upcoming projects Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava. Her last release, Animal on the other hand, can be streamed on Netflix.