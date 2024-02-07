Rashmika Mandanna Says She Went 'Blank' Shooting Slap Scene In Animal With Ranbir Kapoor

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna headlined the recent film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has minted over ₹500 crore at the domestic box office. Days after the release, Rashmika opened up about the slap scene in the film, which became a talking point in the movie. For the unversed, in the scene, Rashmika’s character (Gitanjali) slaps her husband Ranvijay (Played by Ranbir Kapoor) when he confesses to having cheated on her.

Rashmika Mandanna says no one writes sequences in Animal anymore

In the same conversation, Rashmika Mandanna recalled shooting for the slap scene in Animal. The actress revealed that she had gone ‘blank’ while shooting for the scene wherein she had to slap Ranbir Kapoor. She recalled, “I remember telling Sandeep also because like the whole sequence was one take, because there was a lot of moving, it wasn’t predictable, I didn’t know what I was going to do. It wasn’t like this minute you smile, this minute you cry, it wasn’t that, it was just like, you feel it, when someone goes through something like this, how would you react and I remember this, between action and cut, I don’t remember anything that happened in that sequence.”

The actress also shared that the scene was unpredictable. She added, “I just can’t process because there was so much and I think my brain was just going out in a blank and I’ve never said it outside because I couldn’t really talk about the sequence before the film released but now since it’s all out there, I genuinely could not remember between an action and a cut and it was I think 7-8-9 minute long and I’m blank.”

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about the challenges she faced while shooting

Rashmika Mandanna also mentioned in the same conversation that after completing the shoot she went to Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga to ask if they were alright and if the performance was alright. She said, “Was that okay? Are you okay? Like Sandeep sir was that okay?" The scene was completed in half a day because they couldn't re-shoot it too many times. While it needed to be done in 2-3 takes at most, the unpredictability of the scene added to the challenge, and they moved on after that.”

Rashmika Mandanna on the official poster of Animal | Image: IMDb

The actress further stated that she usually does not get a chance to play a character as she did in Animal. She added, “And I loved it and at that moment I was like ‘Oh so this is the high of being an actor.’ So don’t get this everytime, people don’t write sequences like these everytime, you don’t get to perform something like this everytime.”