Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Weighs In On The South Vs North Films Debate: Call it Indian Film Industry

Rashmika Mandanna has opened up on the distinction between South films and Hindi language movies. She has called to call the film 'Indian' film industry

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna in Japan
Rashmika Mandanna in Japan | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her recent release Animal. While the actress started off her career in the regional film industry, she has grown to fame in Bollywood as well. After Animal, the actress will also feature in the Vicky Kaushal-led film Chavva. In a new interview, the Pushpa fame has opened up about bridging the gap between North and regional films. 

Rashmika Mandanna says the distinction between Hindi and South films is irrelevant 

For Rashmika Mandanna, the distinction between 'Hindi' and ‘South’ films is becoming increasingly irrelevant. In a recent interview, the young sensation expressed her belief that it's time for the audience to embrace a unified perspective, referring to the industry simply as the Indian film industry. “I think it’s about time that we start calling out the industry as the Indian film industry because we are all in the entertainment industry, and we are all one country. And it’s high time that we start acknowledging that all the industries in our country are the same.”

 

A file photo of Rashmika Mandanna | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram 

With a focus on breaking down barriers, Rashmika is thrilled to witness the collaborative spirit prevailing across industries and languages. “We are all here to do some mad, cool films and tell some really cool stories. I love the fact that the barriers are going down, and people are working together in different industries and different languages despite where they belong. I’m really happy that I’m part of the change as well,” the actress was quoted as saying.

Pushpa 2: The Rule to release in Japan?

Pushpa 2 official poster | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram 

Rashmika's recent trip to Japan saw her attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held in Tokyo. In a media interaction there, the actress, who will be reprising her role of Srivalli from the first film, hinted at a simultaneous release of Pushpa 2 in Japan, on the same date as its original release. She said, “There is one thing that I would like to tell the fans from Japan. We might actually release Pushpa 2 in Japan on the same day as its original version’s release. We are having those conversations. It’s going to be massive.”

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

