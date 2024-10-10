sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 09:06 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata Biopic: DYK R Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan Were In Talks To Play India's Industry Titan?

Ratan Tata Biopic: In 2022 it was speculated that Soorari Pottru director Surdha Kongra will helm a film on the life of the business tycoon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Tata bipic was rumoured to be in the works in 2022
Ratan Tata bipic was rumoured to be in the works in 2022 | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:06 IST, October 10th 2024