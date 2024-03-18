Advertisement

Ratna Pathak Shah's role as a biker nani in the film Dhak Dhak sparked interest. In a previous interview, the actress revealed that she learned how to ride a bike at the age of 65 for this role. Ratna revealed that, while she enjoys the variety of roles she has been offered in recent years, she did not have many opportunities when she was younger.

Ratna Pathak file photo | Image: X

When Ratna Pathak struggled to get work

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Ratna Pathak talked about getting fewer roles during the initial days of her career. However, her husband, Naseeruddin Shah, at the time was a part of great projects but it did not lead to her bagging some good roles.

Ratna Pathak file photo | Image: X

Ratna said, "I was expecting to get some work in movies. Everyone used to sit in my drawing room and talk about this or that movie being put together, all kinds of discussions because Naseer was in half of them. That was part of everyday situation at home. But I didn’t get work and that did surprise me. And this period was long because I went to the National School of Drama and came back in 1982 and there was absolutely nothing coming my way."

Ratna Pathak file photo | Image: X

Ratna Pathak on bagging a small role during the initial days of her career

Ratna Pathak also revealed about how she bagged a small role in Shyam Benegal’s acclaimed film Mandi. She said, "I did a couple of films, including Shyam Benegal’s Mandi, but I think he did it as a favour. Naseer and I just got married and Naseer was supposed to leave me for two months and work on this film. So, Shayam said, ‘Okay you also come.’ But I have a blink-and-miss role in the film. But I enjoyed it. I didn’t have an ego. But the meaty parts, the parts I would have liked to do didn’t come to me and it did bother me."

Nevertheless, Ratna Pathak has been part of several great films like Kapoor & Sons, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Trial By Fire and more. Today, the actress will be celebrating her 67th birthday.

