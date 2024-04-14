Advertisement

Raveena Tandon, who was recently seen in the film Patna Shukla, revealed that she turned down five films before making her debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. The actress revealed that she had received multiple film offers before accepting her debut role.

Raveena Tandon recalls rejecting five films

In a recent reality show, Raveena Tandon opened up about landing her debut film. She said, "Before that, I had already said no to five films."

In the same show, Raveena Tandon recalled getting her first acting role. She shared how excited she and her friends were about this offer.

"I was in the college canteen, and I came in and said, 'Guess who I got offered a film with,' and they said, 'Who?' and I said, 'Salman Khan', and all my friends were like, 'Yayyy!' " she said.

The actress then revealed that the process from accepting the film to starting work on it was very quick.

Raveena said: "So I said yes. The next day I did the photoshoot with Salman, and the third day I was filming."

What do we know about Patthar Ke Phool?

Directed by Anant Balani and written by Salim Khan, Patthar Ke Phool revolves around a young police officer and the daughter of a gangster who fall in love at first sight. After Patthar Ke Phool, Raveena and Salman worked together in several movies, including Andaz Apna Apna, and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye among others.