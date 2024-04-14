Updated April 13th, 2024 at 11:59 IST
Raveena Tandon Reveals She Turned Down 5 Films Before Making Her Debut: Guess Who I Got Offered...
Raveena Tandon marked her acting debut with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. She was recently seen in the film Patna Shukla.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Raveena Tandon, who was recently seen in the film Patna Shukla, revealed that she turned down five films before making her debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. The actress revealed that she had received multiple film offers before accepting her debut role.
Raveena Tandon recalls rejecting five films
In a recent reality show, Raveena Tandon opened up about landing her debut film. She said, "Before that, I had already said no to five films."
In the same show, Raveena Tandon recalled getting her first acting role. She shared how excited she and her friends were about this offer.
Advertisement
"I was in the college canteen, and I came in and said, 'Guess who I got offered a film with,' and they said, 'Who?' and I said, 'Salman Khan', and all my friends were like, 'Yayyy!' " she said.
Advertisement
The actress then revealed that the process from accepting the film to starting work on it was very quick.
Advertisement
Raveena said: "So I said yes. The next day I did the photoshoot with Salman, and the third day I was filming."
What do we know about Patthar Ke Phool?
Directed by Anant Balani and written by Salim Khan, Patthar Ke Phool revolves around a young police officer and the daughter of a gangster who fall in love at first sight. After Patthar Ke Phool, Raveena and Salman worked together in several movies, including Andaz Apna Apna, and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye among others.
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:59 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.