Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Raveena Tandon Says Shool Producer Was Hesitant To Cast Her As Bihari Housewife

Raveena Tandon talked about the time the producer of Shool was hesitant to cast her in the film as a BIhari housewife as she did urban roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the positive response to her recently released show Karmma Calling. The Mohra actor shared a surprising event that happened in her past while she was shooting for Shool. Despite having many big successes at the box office, a popular filmmaker initially opposed casting her in Shool. The Veerappan director was working on Shool as a producer

Why producer did not want to cast Raveena Tandon in Shool?

In her recent revelation, Raveena disclosed the casting dynamics behind Shool. While director E Nivas was determined to have her in the lead, Ram Gopal Varma expressed hesitence citing his inability to envision her in that particular character. Raveena told IANS, “Ramu used to say, ‘Ravs, I close my eyes, and I see you dancing to ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare.’ So, I can’t visualize you as the character.’”

Raveena's transformation shocks everyone

Despite the producer's skepticism, director E Nivas and writer Anurag Kashyap firmly believed in Raveena's suitability for the role. Nivas took a stand and proceeded with the promotional shoot, challenging Varma's reservations. During this phase, an amusing incident unfolded when the producer failed to recognise Raveena during the shoot.

On the day of the shoot, when everything was set Raveena got done with the make-up to suit the character and walked to her mark in a cotton saree. The Karmma Calling star said, “I saw Ramu crossing me. I told him’ Hey Ramu, how are you’. He just smiled and nodded reciprocating the gesture but didn’t say anything. I thought, ‘yaar ye toh bada bhadka hua hai. Such a cold reaction, he really doesn’t want me in the film’. I went to my mark and posed for the camera. While we were rolling, Ramu walked out of the washroom and screamed, ‘Oh my God, Ravs, it was you!'. He said he failed to recognise me for the first time I greeted him,” she further added.

Karmma Calling which is Raveena's latest project, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing the actress's versatility in the world of entertainment.

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

