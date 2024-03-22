Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan has been one of the most talked about films in recent times, especially after the release of Om Raut's Adipurush. Every week there have been some or other reports and updates about the film. While so far it was reported that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Yash, and Lara Dutta are part of it, now it is being speculated that television actor and producer Ravi Dubey will play the role of Lakshman in the film.

Ravi Dubey to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

According to reports, the makers of Ramayan have zeroed down on Ravi Dubey to play Lakshman to Ranbir Kapoor's Ram. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan will release in three parts. While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the vanvas, the second part will show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will focus on the war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

What do we know about Ramayan casting?

According to several media reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is said to be finalised for the role of Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh for Surpnekha and Lara Dutta for Kaikeya. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and KGF star Yash are said to be playing the role of Kumbhkaran and Ravan, respectively.