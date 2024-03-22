×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Ravi Dubey To Play Lakshman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi?

According to reports, television actor and producer Ravi Dubey is set to play the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey | Image:Ravi Dubey/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan has been one of the most talked about films in recent times, especially after the release of Om Raut's Adipurush. Every week there have been some or other reports and updates about the film. While so far it was reported that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Yash, and Lara Dutta are part of it, now it is being speculated that television actor and producer Ravi Dubey will play the role of Lakshman in the film.

Ravi Dubey to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

According to reports, the makers of Ramayan have zeroed down on Ravi Dubey to play Lakshman to Ranbir Kapoor's Ram. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan will release in three parts. While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the vanvas, the second part will show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will focus on the war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

What do we know about Ramayan casting?

According to several media reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is said to be finalised for the role of Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh for Surpnekha and Lara Dutta for Kaikeya. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and KGF star Yash are said to be playing the role of Kumbhkaran and Ravan, respectively.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prince Harry

Tabloids Intercepted

2 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

6 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

6 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

11 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

11 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

12 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

16 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

16 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

17 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

18 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

19 minutes ago
[4:24 PM, 3/22/2024] Amrit: sure sir noted [4:27 PM, 3/22/2024] Arnav Sir Republic: In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

20 minutes ago
Disney

Disney Castles

20 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Gujarat fabrics

Fabrics Of Gujarat

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Statistics

25 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

25 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh Don 3

Don 3 Production Update

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo