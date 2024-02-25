Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Rejected On Reality Show, This Actress Went On To Make Debut In ₹2000 Crore Grossing Bollywood Film

They say fate has plans for everyone and no one can escape their destiny. A now-popular Bollywood actress was once turned down on a reality show.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Representative image
Representative image | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has turned a year older on Sunday. The Kathal actress made her Hindi film debut with Dangal (2016) and is now juggling between multiple projects. However, Sanya's tryst with the film industry began when she auditioned for a dance reality show in 2015, but got rejected. It seems like fate had different plans for her because sometime later, she bagged the Bollywood biggie Dangal opposite Aamir Khan and did not look back.

A still from Dangal | Image: YouTibe screengrab 

Sanya reveals she faced rejection on a reality show

Appearing on a reality for the promotions of her film Pagglait in 2021, Sanya Malhotra recalled a time when she was rejected by choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Dharmesh, who was a judge in the dance reality show, did not select Sanya in an audition at the start of her career. Talking about the incident, she said, "Life has come a full circle for me. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it."

File photo of Sanya Malhotra | Image: IMDb 

"And I remember, it was 1 a.m. in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film," she added.

Dharmesh congratulates Sanya

At the time, Dharmesh congratulated Sanya for all the hard work that she had put in and applauded her for still moving on and achieving her dreams. He also said she was a great example for anyone who faces rejection and continues to forge ahead.

Sanya was last seen in Sam Bahadur. Her next film is Mrs, which is the remake of Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Whatsapp logo