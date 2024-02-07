Advertisement

In a nostalgic trip down memory lane, fans of the Bollywood hit Bhoothnath have rediscovered the former child star, Aman Siddiqui. Aman played the character of Banku in the film alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The once-cute and chubby child actor has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now making waves as a singer according to his Instagram.

What is the Bhootnath child actor doing now?

Aman Siddiqui's journey into the world of entertainment began when he was just three when he appeared in his first ad for Horlicks. His knack for acting led him to numerous commercials, including one featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The attention garnered from this particular ad caught the eye of Vivek Sharma, the director of Bhoothnath, who envisioned Aman as the perfect fit for the movie.

However, Aman was then focused on academics and initially hesitated to take up movie roles due to their time-consuming nature. Despite rejecting roles in films like Fanaa and Ta Ra Rum Pum, the plot of Bhoothnath proved irresistible. The prospect of working with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Juhi Chawla convinced him to reconsider, eventually leading to his role in the film when he was just in the third grade.

What do we know about Bhootnath?

Released in 2008, Bhoothnath is a supernatural comedy-drama directed by Vivek Sharma. The plot revolves around a friendly ghost, Kailash Nath (played by Amitabh Bachchan) known as Bhoothnath, who befriends a young boy named Banku (played by Aman Siddiqui) when a family moves into his haunted house. The heartwarming tale explores themes of friendship, family, and the afterlife, smoothly blending humour and emotion.

Bhootnath was an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's 1887 short story The Canterville Ghost and opened to positive reviews at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹20 crores, the movie ended up earning over ₹40 crores at the box office.