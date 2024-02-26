Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
Remembering Pankaj Udhas Through His Timeless Melodies: Chitthi Aai Hai To Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise
Singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness. Here are some of his most acclaimed and beloved compositions.
Singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness. Pankaj Udhas was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time now. The Gujarat-born singer was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, and is known for rendering many hit songs in Bollywood in Hindi and other languages, as per IANS.
In a career spanning nearly five decades, Pankaj Udhas has left an indelible impression on the world of Ghazal music with his vocals and emotionally charged performances. While it is impossible to capture the full extent of his repertoire within a single list, here are some of his most acclaimed and beloved compositions.
Chitthi Aai Hai
This song highlights Pankaj Udhas' unique ability to convey deep emotions through simple yet profound lyrics.
Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise
Pankaj Udhas sings the Hindi song Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, from the album Saajan, was released in 1991.
Chandni Raat Mein
Chandni Raat Mein is a romanctic song capturing the beauty of moonlit nights by Pankaj Udhas.
Na Kajre Ki Dhar
Na Kajre Ki Dhar is a soul-stirring songs that showcases the purity of love. The song sung by Pankaj Udhas featured Suniel Shetty.
Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein
Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein is a melodius song that shows the slow conversations in the realm of love. The song was very popular and sung by Pankaj Udhas.
Thodi Thodi Piya Karo
Thodi Thodi Piya Karo is a Hindi language song and is sung by Pankaj Udhas. The song released in 1986 and was from the album Aafreen Vol. 2.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
