Advertisement

Singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness. Pankaj Udhas was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time now. The Gujarat-born singer was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, and is known for rendering many hit songs in Bollywood in Hindi and other languages, as per IANS.

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Pankaj Udhas has left an indelible impression on the world of Ghazal music with his vocals and emotionally charged performances. While it is impossible to capture the full extent of his repertoire within a single list, here are some of his most acclaimed and beloved compositions.

Advertisement

Chitthi Aai Hai

This song highlights Pankaj Udhas' unique ability to convey deep emotions through simple yet profound lyrics.

Advertisement

Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise

Pankaj Udhas sings the Hindi song Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, from the album Saajan, was released in 1991.

Chandni Raat Mein

Chandni Raat Mein is a romanctic song capturing the beauty of moonlit nights by Pankaj Udhas.

Advertisement

Na Kajre Ki Dhar

Na Kajre Ki Dhar is a soul-stirring songs that showcases the purity of love. The song sung by Pankaj Udhas featured Suniel Shetty.

Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein

Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein is a melodius song that shows the slow conversations in the realm of love. The song was very popular and sung by Pankaj Udhas.

Advertisement

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo is a Hindi language song and is sung by Pankaj Udhas. The song released in 1986 and was from the album Aafreen Vol. 2.

