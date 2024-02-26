English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Remembering Pankaj Udhas Through His Timeless Melodies: Chitthi Aai Hai To Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise

Singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness. Here are some of his most acclaimed and beloved compositions.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas
Pankaj Udhas | Image:Pankaj Udhas /Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness. Pankaj Udhas was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time now. The Gujarat-born singer was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, and is known for rendering many hit songs in Bollywood in Hindi and other languages, as per IANS.

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Pankaj Udhas has left an indelible impression on the world of Ghazal music with his vocals and emotionally charged performances. While it is impossible to capture the full extent of his repertoire within a single list, here are some of his most acclaimed and beloved compositions.

Advertisement

Chitthi Aai Hai

This song highlights Pankaj Udhas' unique ability to convey deep emotions through simple yet profound lyrics.

Advertisement

Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise

Pankaj Udhas sings the Hindi song Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, from the album Saajan, was released in 1991.

Chandni Raat Mein

Chandni Raat Mein is a romanctic song capturing the beauty of moonlit nights by Pankaj Udhas.

Advertisement

Na Kajre Ki Dhar

Na Kajre Ki Dhar is a soul-stirring songs that showcases the purity of love. The song sung by Pankaj Udhas featured Suniel Shetty.

Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein

Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein is a melodius song that shows the slow conversations in the realm of love. The song was very popular and sung by Pankaj Udhas.

Advertisement

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo is a Hindi language song and is sung by Pankaj Udhas. The song released in 1986 and was from the album Aafreen Vol. 2.
 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

5 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

5 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

6 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

7 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

8 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

8 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

9 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

9 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

11 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

29 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. WTO members reject investment facilitation plan

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Indefinite Fast After 17 Days

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo