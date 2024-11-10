Published 16:42 IST, November 10th 2024
Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor Recreate Jamal Kudu Steps From Ranbir Kapoor's Animal | VIRAL
Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima were seen dancing to the hit track Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The video is now going viral on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Bobby Deol and Riddhima Kapoor | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:32 IST, November 10th 2024