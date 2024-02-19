Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh made his directorial debut with the Marathi movie titled Ved. The film turned out to be a blockbuster in theatres and featured his wife Genelia as the female lead. Now, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to direct his second film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Riteish Deshmukh will be playing the lead role in his second directorial based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor recently took to his social media handle to make the announcement. Sharing the first poster of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Riteish wrote, "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existence—a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valor, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries. Our deepest aspiration has always been to immortalize his awe-inspiring journey on the grand canvas of cinema—a journey of epic proportions, depicting the rise of a boy who defied the invincible, sparking the flames of Swarajya. A rebel whose courage knew no bounds, he didn’t just rule land, he conquered hearts, earning the endearing title of ‘Raja Shivaji’." Genelia Deshmukh will also be a part of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj film starring Riteish Deshmukh.

What more do we know about Riteish Deshmukh's second directorial?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj film starring Riteish Deshmukh will be a Marathi and Hindi Bilingual. The film will be produced by Jio Studios with Mumbai Film Company. "The National Award Winning Cinematographer, Santosh Sivan will be making his debut in Marathi Cinema with this film, which is being planned as the most ambitious in the film industry. The music is composed by the reliable duo of Ajay Atul," Pinkvilla quoted.