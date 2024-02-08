English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Riteish Deshmukh To Play The Antagonist In Ajay Devgn Starrer Raid 2

After Vaani Kapoor, the makers of Raid 2 welcomed Riteish Deshmukh onboard the cast of the film. The actor will play the role of the antagonist in the movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh poses with the cast of Raid 2 | Image:Ajay Devgn/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Riteish Deshmukh has come on board the cast of Raid 2. Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account to share a picture with the actor and introduce his character in the film. Though he did not reveal much, Ajay stated that the Ek Villain actor will play the role of an antagonist in the film. 

Riteish Deshmukh to play villain against Ajay Devgn for the first time 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2. Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in comedy films. On January 12, Ajay took to his Instagram stories to welcome Riteish onboard the film. 

A screengrab of Ajay Devgn's post | Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram 

In the picture, Riteish could be seen posing with the film’s cast. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Brothers by bond, rivals by choice!” Riteish Deshmukh was previously seen in the role of a villain in the film Ek Villain 2 (2022). 

Vaani Kapoor roped in as female lead in Raid 2 

On January 8, makers announced that Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2. The actress is known for her performances in films like Shudh Desi Romance and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and War. The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, went on the floor on January 6 in Mumbai and brought together director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film will release theatrically on 15 November 2024.

(With inputs from IANS) 

 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

