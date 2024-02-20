English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Rituraj Singh Death: Varun Dhawan Mourns Loss Of His Co-Star, Recalls Meeting Him On Baby John Set

After hearing about Rituraj Singh's death, Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to offer his condolences and recall his last meeting with him.

Varun Dhawan and Rituraj Singh
Varun Dhawan and Rituraj Singh | Image:X
Rituraj Singh died of cardiac arrest last night. He was 59. The actor was reportedly undergoing treatment for some pancreatic related issues. Soon after the news of Rituraj Singh's death surfaced online, his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to offer his condolences.

Varun Dhawan remembers Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Rituraj Singh

After hearing about Rituraj Singh's death, Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to offer his condolences. Varun also remembered the time he met Rituraj on the sets of his upcoming film Baby John. Reminiscing his time with Rituraj Singh, Varun Dhawan wrote, “#rip Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him few months back on the sets of Baby John. Om Shanti.”

Varun Dhawan and Rituraj Singh | Image: X


Rituraj Singh and his legacy in the entertainment industry

Rituraj Singh's career lasted more than three decades. Rituraj Singh appeared in several popular shows, including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb, Hitler Didi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. More recently, Rituraj appeared in the popular show Anupama. Rituraj's most recent film appearance was Yaariyan 2. He also played Varun Dhawan's father in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He also appeared in several streaming series, including Made in Heaven, Criminal Justice, The Test Case, and Bandish Bandits.
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
