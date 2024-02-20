Advertisement

Rituraj Singh, the notable actor from the Hindi film industry, breathed his last at 58. The actor passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following a stomach infection. But, his health condition deteriorated last night, and he suffered a heart attack. As soon as thw news of his passing surfaced, photos of the actor from his old acting days go viral on social media.

Rituraj Singh’s old photos goes viral

Rituraj Singh has played a significant role in various TV shows and movies in his career spanning over decades. The actor shared screen space with the late actor Irrfan Khan and Sulekha Sikri. As soon as the news of his death surfaced online, the actor’s photos from the sets of his old movies began circulating online.

Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏🙏#RiturajSingh#RIP

I first saw him in Banegi Apni Baat & have seen him in many shows over the years including Beintehaa. He was an actor par excellence who could easily get into the skin of any character he played from romantic hero to villain. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5Gdclf9bH — Cazel Archivas 🇮🇳 (Pankha/Fan Account) (MultiFD) (@ArchivasCazel) February 20, 2024

In the photo, Rituraj could be seen standing behind Irffan Khan in a scene from Banegi Apni Baat. For the unversed, the 1993 television show Banegi Apni Baat featured the actors together. At the age of 26, Rituraj played the role of Irrfan Khan’s son in the show, despite being younger than him. Talking about the show, Rituraj had once told a media portal, “‘Banegi Apni Baat’ became hugely popular because of its content and treatment. Irrfan not only acted as my father in the TV show, but also directed a few episodes. At 26, he was a year or two younger than me, but the makers insisted that he play my father. Irrfan played the role convincingly and we both looked the part. While I was carefree as an actor and did not believe in following any method while performing a role, Irrfan was a method actor, who used to work hard on every scene. Even when he was not in a scene with me, I would go to him for advice because he had a lot of insight to offer.” Besides this, the actor’s photo with Surekha Sikri and his behind-the-scene visuals from Made In Heaven 2 are also going viral.

How did Rituraj Singh died?

TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday. The actor was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following a stomach infection. But, his health condition deteriorated last night, and he suffered a heart attack. Actor Amit Behl told IANS: "Rituraj was admitted in the hospital and was discharged. Last night at 12.30 a.m. he got a cardiac arrest."

A file photo of Rituraj Singh | Image: Rituraj Singh/Instagram

“He was admitted in the hospital for a stomach infection," the actor said. Asked about the cremation, Amit categorically said, "I have no details about his cremation." Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi expressed grief over the death of Rituraj. In a post on X, Arshad wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…". With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Tehkikaat, Kutumb, Jyoti, Beintehaa, and most recently Anupamaa. He also featured in the 2022 web series Made in Heaven and the 2023 movie Yaariyan 2.

(With inputs from IANS)