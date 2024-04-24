Advertisement

Austrian Actor Rohed Khan played the pivotal role of the head militant in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, not many know, that he signed the actioner over the popular sequel of Squid Games. In a candid interview with Free Press Journal, the actor also shared how he made a debut in the Hindi cinema.

Why did Rohed Khan pick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan over Squid Games 2?

In an interview with the portal, Khan shared that he left one of the big projects for Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial. His sister tried to convince him to sign Squid Games 2, but he followed his heart and opted for BMCM. The actor has now made peace with his decision. “I signed the contract for Squid Games but I chose BMCM over it. My sister told me to go for Squid Games but its all destined. There was a date clash too else I would done Squid Games too," the actor told the portal.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, made on a budget of Rs 350 crores, couldn't even manage to earn Rs 50 crore in the first week of the release. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 49.9 crore after eight days.

What's next for Rohed Khan?

In the same segment, the actor spilt the beans about his next project and shared that on the last day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot, he got a call for Sarzameen, starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. He said, “I was in the vanity on the last day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot and I got a call to audition for Sarzameen. Later, I got to know that director Kayoze Irani loved my audition and next day I was in Manali for the shoot. It all felt surreal to shoot with Kajol."

Sarzameen will reportedly revolve around an Army officer who will stop at nothing to free Kashmir valley from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim in pivotal role.