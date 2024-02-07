Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Rohit Shetty Calls AI 'Scary, Dangerous' After Arrest In Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Case

As the prime accused in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake case gets arrested, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has called AI scary on a national level.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty | Image:X
Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s recent deepfake case took the internet by storm and raised massive concerns about the threats caused by AI. On January 20, the prime accused in Rashmika’s case was arrested from Andhra Pradesh.

Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty has now given an interview where he voiced concerns about the potential misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He also addressed the need for strict laws to regulate its application. Known for his adrenaline-pumping action films, Shetty believes that without stringent regulations, the widespread use of AI could pose serious risks not only to the film industry but on a national scale.

Rohit Shetty | Image: IMDb

What did Rohit say about AI?

In an interview with ANI, Shetty highlighted the inevitability of AI's integration into various aspects of our lives and doubled down on sentiments expressed by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Acknowledging the potential dangers, Shetty urged caution in the use of AI.

He was heard saying, “No one can stop anyone using AI, it will definitely come but it will also be risky. Strict laws should be made regarding AI, otherwise, it is going to be very scary, not just for films but on a national level. For a country, it can be very dangerous.”

Rohit Shetty | Image: IMDb

Rohit Shetty addressed the use of AI in his movies

When queried about incorporating AI into stunt scenes in his movies, Shetty revealed his recent adoption of the technology for face replacements. He detailed, “Like the stunt guy whose physique is almost like your hero or heroine and for the risky shots you do the face replacement with your actor. Then we scan the actor's face and do it and everybody is doing it now.”

The discussion on AI's misuse gained prominence with the rise of deep fakes, AI-generated content that can be deceptively realistic. Recently, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also fell victim to a deepfake video promoting an app, prompting him to raise awareness about such manipulative practices.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:10 IST

