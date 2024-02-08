Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Rohit Shetty defends Cop films glorifying encounter, police brutality: It’s important to instil fear

Indian Police Force director Rohit Shetty addresses the glorification of encounter killings and police brutality in his Cop universe.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty | Image:Rohit Shetty/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Director Rohit Shetty is popularly known for his cop-centric films like Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and the upcoming Indian Police Force series. He recently responded to criticism that his movies glorify police brutality and encounter killings. In an interview with Film Companion, Shetty defended the allegations and shared that he understands the challenges faced by the police force as he has closely observed officers in action.

Rohit Shetty | Image: Instagram/itsrohitshetty

Rohit Shetty reveals why it is important for cop movies to be made

Defending his perspective, he recalled instances where police officers had to undergo psychological counselling due to traumatic experiences, such as the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Acknowledging the need to instil fear in society, Shetty expressed, “Imagine if you’re going to the office and you’re meeting a druggie, a rapist, someone who has chopped the head of an innocent person. When you deal with those kinds of people, you have a different frame of mind altogether.”

Rohit said that he’s against killings of innocent people but “if someone is shooting at you, you won’t welcome them with open arms, would you? It is important to instill fear in the society. I firmly believe in this.” Shetty shared that he is okay to get trolled for believing in this.

Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra in Indian Police Force poster | Image: IMDb

Rohit Shetty defends the real life cops

While expressing opposition to killing innocent people and vigilante justice, Shetty talked about the importance of self-defence for law enforcement. He shared a scenario where officers without bulletproof vests had to protect themselves with chairs when faced with gunfire during an arrest attempt. "What should they do? They will retaliate," he said.

Advertisement
Indian Police Force poster | Image: IMDb

Vivek Oberoi, Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty lead Rohit's upcoming Indian Police Force series which is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 19.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement