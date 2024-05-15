Advertisement

Rohit Shetty, who has been busy shooting for his next movie from Cop Universe - Singham Again - took some time out to visit the new parliament in New Delhi. The director has shared a video on his social media handle mentioning that he felt "proud" and "honoured".

Yeh pura Bharat hai: Rohit Shetty

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video in which he can be seen entering the new parliament dressed in a white and black traditional ensemble. In the video, he can be seen exploring the place, from the interiors to Indian culture, constitution and other details. Penning his experience, he wrote, "Naye Bharat ka naya Sansad Bhavan. Yeh sirf Parliament hi nahi, pura Bharat hai! Feeling proud, humbled and honoured."

Before Shetty, many celebs visited the new parliament such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar.

What is an update on Singham Again?

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared an update about the upcoming cop drama and said that he has wrapped up the shooting of his part. In the movie, he will be playing an antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Calling it one of the "biggest milestones" of his career, he wrote, "My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!! I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema." The actor can't wait for the film to debut on silver screens.



The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in key roles. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a follow-up sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, clashing with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule.

