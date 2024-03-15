Rohit Shetty Recalls Journey From Singham To Singham Again: Life Comes Full Circle

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year - Singham Again. The director celebrated his 50th birthday on March 14 and took a walk down the memory lane on the occasion. He took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the sets of his film Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty celebrates her working birthday

On March 14, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account to pen a special note on his birthday. The filmmaker, who is shooting for Singham Again, shared a photo from Gokarna. Sharing the photo, he recalled being in the city 13 years ago on his birthday. He remembered sleeping on his birthday in 2011 shooting for Singham, the first film in the Ajay Devgn-led action franchise.



Shetty then mentioned that years later he is in the town again to shoot for Singham 2. He noted in the caption, “They say life comes a full circle! 13 years ago, on my birthday I was shooting in a temple town in Gokarna for Singham .... and today on my birthday, I am back in a temple town shooting for Singham Again! Thank you for all the wishes. #SinghamAgain.”

When will Singham Again release?

Singham Again is the third film in the action franchise led by Ajay Devgn. The movie will be releasing on Independence Day 2024. In the film, Ajay and Kareena will be reprising their roles as DCP Bajirao Singham and Avni Kamat respectively. They have been joined by new cast Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty (reportedly sister of Singham) and Tiger Shroff as Special Task Force Officer ACP Satya. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will also be joining the team in cameo appearances. Arjun Kapoor has been roped in to play the villain in the action movie. Singham Again will clash with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 at the box office.