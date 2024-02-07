Advertisement

Over the years, actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nayanthara and Katrina Kaif, have showcased their action prowess in the male-dominated action world. Breaking the shackles, Rohit Shetty last year introduced a female cop in his Cop Universe, creating a buzz around the film. Now, speaking about the fewer action heroines in the Indian film industry, the Singham director opened up about the reason.

We lack budgets: Rohit Shetty

Speaking to ANI, Rohit Shetty reasoned that they are unable to star heroines in action films as they lack budget and scale. He added that they have that kind of actress who can pull off action and perform "kicka**" action like any action hero if trained. However, the film needs to be of that scale and should not be like a female-oriented script then the budget would not be that much. "I feel that the film needs to be of that scale of a film which you are making with your male star. It should not be like that if it's female oriented script then the budget would not be that much," he added.

Rohit Shetty opens up about the biggest struggles filmmakers face

Elaborating on the budget being the main reason behind the lack of heroines in action films, Rohit Shetty revealed that the filmmakers face challenges and struggle to meet the expectations of the audience accustomed to high production scale.

"That's the biggest struggle we are going through now because audience is use to that scale and we don't have that kind of budgets. How much will we spend, business cannot be more than Rs 500 crores, be maximum Rs 700 crore, but it is very rare. When you say Rs 700 crores it's not Rs 700 crores, it's half of that because it's taxes and everything," he added.

Acknowledging South industry's big risks with films such as KGF and Kantara, he added, "They have taken that risk to make such big films and I know what struggle they must have gone through while making those films with tight budgets and hats off to them. They made those films with that conviction, spent so much money for a small market and see it is all over."

Rohit Shetty announced Deepika Padukone as a cop in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor.