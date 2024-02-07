English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Rohit Shetty Talks About Budget Constraints Of Female-led Action Movies

Speaking about the fewer action heroines in the Indian film industry, Rohit Shetty opened up about the major reason in a recent interview.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty | Image:Rohit Shetty/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Over the years, actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nayanthara and Katrina Kaif, have showcased their action prowess in the male-dominated action world. Breaking the shackles, Rohit Shetty last year introduced a female cop in his Cop Universe, creating a buzz around the film. Now, speaking about the fewer action heroines in the Indian film industry, the Singham director opened up about the reason.

We lack budgets: Rohit Shetty

Speaking to ANI, Rohit Shetty reasoned that they are unable to star heroines in action films as they lack budget and scale. He added that they have that kind of actress who can pull off action and perform "kicka**" action like any action hero if trained. However, the film needs to be of that scale and should not be like a female-oriented script then the budget would not be that much. "I feel that the film needs to be of that scale of a film which you are making with your male star. It should not be like that if it's female oriented script then the budget would not be that much," he added.

Singham Again': Rohit unveils Deepika's first look as Shakti Shetty
(A poster of Singham Again | Image: Instagram)

Rohit Shetty opens up about the biggest struggles filmmakers face

Elaborating on the budget being the main reason behind the lack of heroines in action films, Rohit Shetty revealed that the filmmakers face challenges and struggle to meet the expectations of the audience accustomed to high production scale.

(A file photo of Rohit Shetty | Image: Instagram)

"That's the biggest struggle we are going through now because audience is use to that scale and we don't have that kind of budgets. How much will we spend, business cannot be more than Rs 500 crores, be maximum Rs 700 crore, but it is very rare. When you say Rs 700 crores it's not Rs 700 crores, it's half of that because it's taxes and everything," he added.

Advertisement

Acknowledging South industry's big risks with films such as KGF and Kantara, he added, "They have taken that risk to make such big films and I know what struggle they must have gone through while making those films with tight budgets and hats off to them. They made those films with that conviction, spent so much money for a small market and see it is all over."

Rohit Shetty announced Deepika Padukone as a cop in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  3. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement