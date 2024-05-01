Advertisement

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been grabbing headlines for their relationship for quite a long time now. The couple garnered all the attention after they announced their split a few months back. After their break up, they have still been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Recently, the ex-couple took social media by storm as they were spotted together stepping out of a clinic. But what caught netizens' attention was Rohman Shawl's protective behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen.

Rohman Shawl saves Sushmita Sen from a crowd of fans

On Monday, Sushmita Sen was heading out of a clinic with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughter. As fans crowded around Sushmita for pictures, Rohman protected her from the mob of fans and made sure that the Sirf Tum actor walked into the car safely. Videos from the same are doing rounds on social media with fans hailing Rohman's gesture. Many fans called him the 'best boyfriend.'

In the video, Sushmita Sen was seen donned in a denim shirt over a blue slip, paired with black pants. Viral Bhayani shared the video on their social media handle with the caption "The way Rohman protects her ❤👍 #sushmitasen"

Here take a look at the video-

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Wooooow!!! They r together again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" another wrote "Wooowww best boyfriend 😂😍" another user wrote, "@samy_130196 even after break up..how concern he is for her 😍" whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Sushmita and Rohman started dating in 2018, with fans witnessing their romance on social media every now and then. Rohman was spotted with Sen during her family gatherings, spending time with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen which clearly depicted how close he was to Sush and her family. After dating for over three years, rumours about their separation garnered momentum after the actor moved out of their new house. The Main Hoon Na actor put an end to the rumours and confirmed the news of her break up in a cryptic Instagram post. Sharing a picture with Rohman, Sushmita wrote "We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️"

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@viralbhayani