Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Join The List Of Celebs Arriving In Jamnagar

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have joined the brigade of celebrities who have arrived in Jamnagar to partake in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The three pre-day festivities of the couple are underway in Jamnagar. Several celebrities from all walks of life have begun to arrive in Jamnagar for the festivities.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday arrive in Jamnagar

On March 1, several Bollywood celebrities departed from the private terminal of Mumbai’s Kalina airport. Among the attendees were Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating for a year now, were spotted departing together.

Other celebs that joined the lovebirds to Jamnagar, were the Pataudi family - Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor. Aditya Rao Kapur’s co-star from Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted at the airport. The actors shared a warm hug to greet each other. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

The lavish pre-wedding event of Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Day one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities will carry the theme of An Evening in Everland with guests being expected to dress in cocktail attire. Day two of the bash will have guests embody the theme of A Walk on the Wildside - the dress code for the event is 'jungle fever'.

Day two's festivities will notably be held at the Ambani's animal rescue shelter. Day three will include two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar - both outdoor affairs with guests being introduced to the natural beauty of Jamnagar.