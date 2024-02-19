Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 05:17 IST

Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Attend An Event Together In Mumbai, Photos Go Viral

Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday took some time out from their busy schedules to attend an event in together.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday | Image:Instagram
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might not have officially confirmed that they are dating but their public appearances together speak otherwise. Speaking of which, the rumoured couple was once again snapped together at an event and even posed together for the images.

New viral photos of rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Several images are going viral on the internet in which they are posing for the camera with their fans and happily interacting with them. In the images, Ananya can be seen in a white tank top and jeans layered with a shirt. The actress is sporting no makeup look. Aditya, on the other hand, dons a beige T-shirt paired with cargo pants.

This is not their first public appearance together, last year they were seen enjoying a dinner date with their friends. The couple twinned in black outfits and were seen holding each other.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy a musical performance by Sting at Lollapalooza

Last month, the rumoured couple attended musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known by his stage name Sting's performance in Mumbai. Sting took to the stage as the closing act for the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai at the Mahalakshmi Race Course.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 05:17 IST

