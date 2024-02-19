Sahil Khan Gets Married at 47? Style Actor Sparks Rumours As He Introduces His 'Beautiful Wife'

Advertisement

Xcuse Me and Style actor seemingly confirmed his wedding with a 21-year-old woman on social media. Sahil was teasing his relationship with the mystery woman for quite sometime, posting loved up pictures of the couple on social media. But he introduced her as his beautiful wife in a recent clip, sparking rumours that they have take their relationship to the next level.

File photo of Sahil Khan | Image: Sahil Khan/Instagram

Sahil Khan shares video with his 'wife'

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, Sahil could be seen riding in a buggy with the mystery woman and some of the staff members of the resort they stayed at in at a tropical location. He could be heard saying, "My beautiful wife." In the short clip, the Bollywood actor and fitness entrepreneur wore a white shirt and sunglasses.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the woman wore a simple black dress and held an olive green handbag. She affectionately planted a kiss on Sahil's cheek as he introduced her to the world as his "wife". While the woman's identity remains a mystery, it appears like she is a foreigner.

Advertisement

This is Sahil's second marriage

Sahil, who made his Bollywood debut in the early 2000s and quit in the coming decade, was earlier married to Iranian-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan. They tied the knot on 21 September 2003 and divorced in July 2005.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are all set to reunite for a film after two decades of their movies Style and Xcuse Me. Their new venture is all set to roll, and will also mark the launch of a new heroine. To be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi, the film will have several tracks that promise to top the chartbuster list and break all records.

Direction and story by Sam Khan, with screenplay and dialogue by Milap Zaveri, the yet to be titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production, producer Hitesh Khushalani, and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta.