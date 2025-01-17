Published 10:03 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Arrested By Mumbai Police After Over 30 Hours Of Incident | LIVE Updates
Saif Ali Khan has been shifted to the ICU following the surgery to monitor the actor's health. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have arrested the suspect.
During the wee hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in an attempted robbery. The intruder stabbed the actor six times before fleeing through the fire exit of the building. Mumbai Police has identified the intruder and is now trying to trace the exact location of the accused as he was snapped at Bandra railway station after the attack incident. The officials formed 20 teams to nab the attacker and they have finally tracked him down. On Friday morning, Mumbai Police arrested the suspect and brought him to Bandtra Police Station for interrogation.
Saif's family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh were unharmed in the incident.
12:54 IST, January 17th 2025
Ravi Kishan calls attack on Saif Ali Khan 'tragic incident'
On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan says, “It is a tragic incident. Saif is a friend of mine...I pray for his recovery. The security arrangements have been made in the building. The administration is looking into this matter...Strict actions will be taken against the culprits once caught...”
12:53 IST, January 17th 2025
Dr Niraj Uttamani calls Saif Ali Khan a 'real hero'
Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital says, "Saif Ali Khan is a real hero...He is doing well. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room..."
12:50 IST, January 17th 2025
Dr Nitin Dange reveals Saif sustained inujry on hand and neck
Dr Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon Lilavati Hospital Mumbai says, "There were two injuries on his hand and one was in the neck which has been cured by plastic surgery...I have operated the spine and taken out the sharp object in the spine...Saif Ali Khan is better now...We have started his normal diet and he is speaking and moving...We made him walk, and he walked well...He has been shifted from the ICU to the normal ward...".
12:50 IST, January 17th 2025
Doctors to shift Saif Ali Khan from ICU to special ward
At the press conference, the Lilavati Hospital doctor said, “He is safe now. We will shift him from the ICU to a special ward. He has to rest now so that he does not get infected. Some movements are restricted because there was an injury in the spine. The movements of the visitors have been restricted so that they can recover quickly.”
12:35 IST, January 17th 2025
From where did Mumbai Police nab Saif's attacker?
Mumbai police officers are not disclosing the location from where they brought him.
12:35 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif ALi Khan's attacker was hiding in building?
According to the information received from Mumbai police, the suspect brought to Bandra police station in the Saif Ali Khan case was hiding in a building.
12:32 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's health update
Doctors share that wounds on the back can have a chance of infection, but he is “recovering fast”.
12:23 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's neighbour urges to interrogate the servants
Jagdish, who is Saif Ali Khan's neighbour, has raised questions about the working style and duty of the guard. He also said that the servant inside the house should be investigated as someone from inside may have been involved in this incident.
12:15 IST, January 17th 2025
Kareena Kapoor at Lilavati Hospital
Kareena Kapoor snapped arriving at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
12:08 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan to move out of ICU?
According to ANI report, the medical team will decide on when to shift Saif from the ICU to the general ward shortly after discussing with the actor's family. It seems Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore are at the hospital for the same. A while ago, Kareena was also snapped leaving in her car with Police security.
12:03 IST, January 17th 2025
Kareena Kapoor snapped with heavy Police security
On Friday morning, Kareena Kapoor was snapped leaving in her car with heavy Police security amid husband Saif's stabbing incident.
11:57 IST, January 17th 2025
What's Saif Ali Khan's upcoming project slate?
Saif Ali Khan was in the middle of shooting Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also visited Saif at the hospital. The actor has also about eight films lined up other than this. He has Race 4, Spirit, Click Shankar, Shootout at Byculla and Devara: Part 2 in the pipeline.
11:54 IST, January 17th 2025
Latest visual of Saif Ali Khan's attacker at Bandra Police Station
ANI has released the latest visual of the attacker who was being taken for questioning on the first floor of Bandra Police Station.
11:48 IST, January 17th 2025
When will Saif Ali Khan resume filming?
Saif Ali Khan's return to work remains uncertain due to his injury. His recovery depends on various factors, such as age, treatment, and past medical conditions. Currently, he is out of danger and recovering quickly. The rehabilitation period will also be a key factor in his overall recovery.
11:41 IST, January 17th 2025
Crime Branch officers conduct meeting
Joint CP Lakhmi Gautam and Adl CP Shashi Kumar Meena were snapped arriving at the crime branch office for a meeting. Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak is also present in the meeting.
11:52 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's attacker to be taken to court
After a medical check-up, Saif's attacker will be taken for court proceedings.
11:32 IST, January 17th 2025
Police grilling Saif Ali Khan's attacker
Mumbai Police is grilling the attacker to find out whether other people were involved with the attack.
11:26 IST, January 17th 2025
First visuals on Republic
Saif Ali Khan's attacker was arrested by Mumbai police after over 30 hours of the incident.
11:11 IST, January 17th 2025
Mumbai Police Arrest Attacker
Mumbai police have detained one person in the Saif Ali Khan case and have started the interrogation.
11:04 IST, January 17th 2025
When will Saif Ali Khan's injuries recover?
As per the National Institution of Health report, the recovery from a thoracic spinal cord injury depends on its severity and may take years. Most progress occurs within the first six months, although some individuals continue to improve for up to two years.
11:03 IST, January 17th 2025
What injuries did Saif Ali Khan suffer?
Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital informed the media about Saif's health, stating that the actor suffered a thoracic spinal cord injury. According to a report by the Shepherd Center, a thoracic spinal cord injury happens when the thoracic spine, located in the middle part of the back between the neck and the lower rib cage, sustains damage. This type of injury can result in pain, weakness, and loss of sensation.
10:57 IST, January 17th 2025
Credit war between Mumbai Police and Crime Branch
The accused seems to be benefiting from the credit war between the police and the crime branch. An officer said that the police is still not able to get information about the accused, due to which people are being sent to search for the accused on all the trains that leave from Bandra terminus at that time. Apart from this, the police is interrogating all the auto drivers who drive autos at night.
10:55 IST, January 17th 2025
Lack of coordination between Mumbai Police and Crime Branch delaying investigation?
In the latest update, it has been reported that the investigation is being affected due to a lack of coordination between Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch.
Crime Branch sources claim that Bandra police are not giving complete information and alleged that they were informed about the attack after 5 hours.
10:52 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan reaches Lilavati Hospital
Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan was snapped arriving at Lilavati Hospital on Friday morning.
10:50 IST, January 17th 2025
Police have seized the small piece of the blade removed from Saif Ali Khan
A piece of Hexa blade that was removed from Saif Ali Khan after he was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery has been seized by the police. According to a report, the sharp-edged part of the Hexa Blade, which had entered Saif Ali Khan's body, was removed by the hospital during surgery yesterday. The police have seized the small piece of the Hexa Blade.
10:44 IST, January 17th 2025
How lax building security helped Saif Ali Khan's attacker sneak-in
As per the latest update, the police found no surveillance cameras at Saif and Kareena's residence, which complicated the police's efforts to trace the attacker. CCTV footage captured the individual fleeing the scene. Additionally, police reported that the building lacked both security personnel and a visitor tracking system like logs, which could have helped in the case.
10:44 IST, January 17th 2025
Taimur's former nanny expresses concern for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's kids
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Lalita D'Silva shared, "I am feeling very bad, and it is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh, who is so young." She further shared the kids must have gotten really scared. "I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident, and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe," she concluded.
10:29 IST, January 17th 2025
'The intruder did not force entry,' say Police on Saif's stabbing case
The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials said. The attacker, who made his escape through the stairs, remains on the run.
10:28 IST, January 17th 2025
Kareena Kapoor's 1st statement after attack on husband Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a statement requesting privacy following the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan. She also expressed gratitude for fans showing their concern.
10:19 IST, January 17th 2025
What is an update on Saif Ali Khan's attacker?
The suspect in the Saif Ali Khan case was last seen at Bandra railway station, mumbai police are trying to trace the location of the accused. The team is looking at the CCTV of the railway station.
10:16 IST, January 17th 2025
Mumbai Police to record Saif Ali Khan's statement today?
Mumbai police is yet to record Saif Ali Khan's statement. If the actor's health condition is fine then, they will be allowed to record his statement today, January 17.
10:15 IST, January 17th 2025
Doctors of Lilavati Hospital likely to issue statement by afternoon
Doctors of Lilavati Hospital will check Saif Ali Khan's health condition today, January 17, and then decide whether to keep him in the ICU or not. They can issue a statement about the actor's health in the afternoon.
10:11 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan residence robbery bid case update
It has been reported that owing to a lapse in security, private security guards of the society have been changed. Not just this, three new guards have been deployed at the entrance of the building. Mumbai Police team is questioned the guards who were on duty when the crime took place
10:09 IST, January 17th 2025
Senior Mumbai Police officials arrived at Saif Ali Khan’s residence
On Friday morning, Police officers were snapped arriving at the residence of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Visuals from outside Satguru Sharan are going viral on the internet.
10:02 IST, January 17th 2025
What Happened On Attack Night?
Maid said to police that she saw the bathroom door open and the light on, and first assumed Kareena Kapoor was checking in on her younger son then she went back to sleep but, again, she realised something was wrong. So she woke up again and saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into the boy's room.
10:01 IST, January 17th 2025
Mumbai Police Finds No Surveillance Cameras At Saif's Residence
In the Saif Ali Khan attack case, police found no surveillance cameras at his residence, making it difficult to trace the accused. CCTV footage showed the suspect fleeing. There was also no security at the building or tracking system for visitors.
