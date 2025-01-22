Saif Ali Khan Attack: Shatrughan Sinha Advocates For Mumbai Police, Appeals To Stop 'Blame Game'

Saif Ali Khan Attack: The 54-year-old actor was reportedly stabbed by an intruder at his home in Bandra on the wee hours of January 16. Several peers from the film industry and family members of the actor expressed their concerns for security and wished a speedy recovery to the actor. Shatrughan Sinha took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note requesting people to refrain from engaging in a ‘blame game’ and let the police do their job.

Shatrughan Sinha calls ‘tragic’ attack on Saif Ali Khan ‘sad and unfortunate’

On January 19, two days after the attack on Saif Ali Khan, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note for the actor's speedy recovery. Sinha, who is the father of Saif's Bullet Raja (2013) co-star Sonakshi, mentioned that the attack was ‘sad and unfortunate’. He also made a special mention of Kareena Kapoor, referring to her as Raj Kapoor's granddaughter.



A screengrab of Shatrughan SInha's post | Image: X

Shatrughan Sinha's post read, “Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favorite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family." At the time of sharing the post, the veteran actor had also attached an AI-generated photo of Saif and Kareena from the hospital. However, upon receiving flak for appearing insensitive, he later deleted the picture.

Shatrughan Sinha requests to refrain from ‘blame game' in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case

In the same post, the actor-turned-politician also expressed his faith in the state government and the Mumbai police to be able to catch the perp. He added, "One humble appeal please stop the 'blame game', police are doing their job well. We certainly appreciate our CM & HM, Maharashtra

@Dev_Fadnavis for his concern & remedial measures. Let's not complicate the matter further. The matter will be solved soon, sooner the better. Thanks to Depty CMs @AjitPawarSpeaks & our friend @mieknathshinde for their kind words, extreme care & efforts. After all Saif is one of the most brilliant star/actor & also both a Padmashri & National Award winner. Law will take it's own course as things are moving in the right direction. Get well soon. 🙏"

Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das (30), inside his 12-floor apartment in the wee hours of January 16. The police arrested the accused from neighbouring Thane city on Sunday. A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded the accused in five-day police custody.