Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Suffering From Knee, Shoulder Injury During Devara Shoot: Reports

According to the reports, Saif Ali Khan, who has been shooting for Jr NTR starter Devara, has suffered injuries owing to which he has been hospitalised.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, who has been busy shooting for his next film, Devara, starring Jr NTR, has suffered fractured his knee and shoulder during the shoot. Owing to the serious injuries, the actor has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai today, January 22. Kareena Kapoor, his wife, is said to be in the hospital beside Saif.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the actor was admitted to the hospital at 8 AM. However, it should be noted that Saif’s team has not issued any statement as of now, clarifying the reports.

Advertisement
When Saif Ali Khan Addressed The 10-Year Age Gap Between Him & Kareena Kapoor Khan Added, "I'd Advise All Men To Marry..."
(A file photo of the couple | Image: KareenaKapoor/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan's role in Devara: Part 1

The actor will be playing an antagonist role Bhaira. Last year, the makers unveiled his first look in which he looks menacingly to one side, with long, unkempt and curly hair. The makers have kept the details regarding Saif's character under wraps. Check out his look below:

Advertisement
(A poster of Devara | Image: Jr NTR/Twitter)

Apart from Saif and Jr NTR, Janhavi Kapoor is also playing the role of Thangam in the film. The film marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

More about Devara

Devara is directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is known for Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu and Acharya. The film marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and NTR Jr. The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Part I of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit screens nationwide on April 5, 2024.

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

17 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

26 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World13 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement