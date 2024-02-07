Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, who has been busy shooting for his next film, Devara, starring Jr NTR, has suffered fractured his knee and shoulder during the shoot. Owing to the serious injuries, the actor has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai today, January 22. Kareena Kapoor, his wife, is said to be in the hospital beside Saif.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the actor was admitted to the hospital at 8 AM. However, it should be noted that Saif’s team has not issued any statement as of now, clarifying the reports.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: KareenaKapoor/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan's role in Devara: Part 1

The actor will be playing an antagonist role Bhaira. Last year, the makers unveiled his first look in which he looks menacingly to one side, with long, unkempt and curly hair. The makers have kept the details regarding Saif's character under wraps. Check out his look below:

(A poster of Devara | Image: Jr NTR/Twitter)

Apart from Saif and Jr NTR, Janhavi Kapoor is also playing the role of Thangam in the film. The film marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

More about Devara

Devara is directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is known for Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu and Acharya. The film marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and NTR Jr. The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Part I of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit screens nationwide on April 5, 2024.