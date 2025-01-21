Saif Ali Khan Is Home And Safe After Brutal Attack, But Mumbai Police Is Yet To Answer THESE 5 Burning Questions

Saif Ali Khan's Latest Updates: After being treated for major injuries from sustaining 6 stabbing wounds, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati hospital today, January 20. The actor underwent 2 critical procedures after an intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, attacked him in the wee hours of January 16, in an alleged robbery bid. In a breakthrough on Saturday, the Mumbai police were able to nab the attacker from the Thane neighbourhood in Mumbai. Days after the attack, even after the accused arrest and the actor's discharge, the Mumbai Police is yet to answer lingering questions that stare us in the face.

Who took Saif Ali Khan to the hospital?



Ever since the attack on Saif Ali Khan, several versions of what exactly happened that night have been circulating. While the domestic help present at the night claims that it was the actor's elder son - Ibrahim who took him to the hospital, police investigation claims that it was his younger son Taimur. Doctors present at Lilavati Hospital and the auto driver who drove them to the medical centre, have also reportedly claimed that Saif was accompanied by Taimur. However, some reports have mentioned that not the actor's sons but his domestic staff helped him to the hospital. Despite all preliminary investigations, the Mumbai Police has yet to answer this question.

Why was there no surveillance on the 12th floor?

Mumbai police nabbed the attacker based on his face captured on CCTV camera while he was on the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building. Saif Ali Khan and his family are reported to reside on the 12th floor of the building. This raises questions about the missing surveillance in the actor's home. In contemporary times, most houses in high-profile societies are known to have CCTV cameras in their premieres, it seems dubious that celebrities of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's stature do not have cameras at the entrances of their home. The Mumbai police has not clarified whether there was no camera, or whether the footage captured in it was not used.

How were police unaware of the attacker hiding in the park?

As per the latest updates, after the attack, the intruder escaped from Khan's flat, located in upscale Bandra, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours. Immediately after the attack, the police were alerted and several teams were on the lookout for the attacker. However, it remains puzzling how the many police teams failed to look inside the compound of the residence where the crime took place. It also raises questions about the motive of the attacker who felt comfortable lazing around in the park, rather than fleeing the crime scene. Did he want to be caught? Why did the Mumbai police not look in the park he was hiding at?

How did the attacker breach high-level security?

Saif Ali Khan's attack also raises questions about lapses in security and how the attacker had the knowledge to enter the gated society without being caught. Several concerns of the attack being an inside job, or the crime being more serious than attempted have been doing rounds. However, the police have failed to provide clarity on this. As per the police's statement to PTI, “The accused entered the actor's flat in the Satguru Sharan building from the bathroom window with the intention of theft. After he entered the house, the actor's staff spotted him and started arguing with him. Soon, Saif Ali Khan came there and sensing a threat, he held the accused tightly from the front. As the accused did not get time to move, he started stabbing the actor in his back to free himself from the latter's grip. As Khan was injured in the attack, the accused managed to break free from his grip.” It seems unfathomable that a man, with a backpack, as shown in CCTV footage, broke into a high-profile celebrity building by climbing through pipes.

Is Mumbai police certain about the arrest it has made?