Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Saif Ali Khan-Siddharth Anand To Team Up For 17 Years After Salaam Namaste? Meeting Sparks Rumours

On April 6, a video of Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand meeting in Mumbai went viral on social media. The duo arerproted to collaborate for a new film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand were spotted together in Mumbai. The actor-director has worked together in the 2005 film Salaam Namaste. They have worked together Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). A viral video of the duo together is doing rounds on social media. 

Saif Ali Khan-Siddharth Anand to collaborate after 17 years? 

On April 6 Director Siddharth Anand and actor Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted together outside Marflix Pictures in Mumbai, sparking speculation of a new collaboration of the dynamic duo after a gap of nearly seventeen years. The pair had previously worked together on hit films like Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). Siddharth Anand is reportedly producing a film titled Jewel Thief, which apparently features Saif alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Fueling further speculation, the filmmaker, accompanied by producer Mamta Anand, was seen in a meeting with Saif and Kunal at Marflix Pictures' office. The project is set to stream on a leading OTT platform, adding to the anticipation surrounding the collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan is preparing for Devara, Siddharth Anand basking in the success of Fighter

Both Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand have several projects in their pipeline. Speaking of Saif's work projects, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara. The film will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.

A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram 

Siddharth Anand is basking in the success of his recent film Fighter. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the movie has become one of the highest grossers of the year. The aerial action film is currently streaming on Netflix. 
(With inputs from agencies) 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

