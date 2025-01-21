sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:05 IST, January 21st 2025

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Actor Staying 'Positive' And 'Steadily' Recovering, Likely To Discharge Today

Saif Ali Khan's Health Updates Live: The actor's sister Saba Pataudi shared that he is staying positive amid the attack incident and steadily recovering.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
A file photo of Saif Ali Khan.
A file photo of Saif Ali Khan. | Image: ANI

Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Islam Shehzad, who is said to be a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Sunday and since then has been in the custody of Mumbai Police at Santacruz. The police have been interrogating him regarding his motive to sneak into the actor's house and his nationality. While they are interrogating the accused, it was reported that the Race actor might be discharged today, January 21, from Lilavati Hospital. However, we have to wait for confirmation from the COO of the hospital, who has been giving us regular updates regarding Saif's health.

Live Blog

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by Shariful Islam Shehzad during the wee hours of January 16 while trying to protect his family, particularly, his son Jeh. He stabbed the actor multiple times and then fled from the scene through the fire escape staircase of the building. Following the attack, Saif rushed to the hospital with his son Taimur and a staff member in an auto. Upon reaching, he underwent surgery which went for 6 hours and doctors removed a 2.5-inch-long blade. The actor is out of danger and is recovering well. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that his motive was to rob the house and take Jeh hostage for ransom. However, on seeing Saif, he got scared and in panic, he stabbed the actor.

08:01 IST, January 21st 2025

Saba Pataudi Shares An Update On Brother Saif Ali Khan's Health

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram stories to share an update on the actor, who is currently recovering in the hospital. 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)
08:00 IST, January 21st 2025

Kareena Kapoor Condemns Media Scrutiny On Her Family Amid Attack On Saif

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to issue a stern warning to the media and paparazzi on the constant scrutiny of their family. 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)
07:57 IST, January 21st 2025

Akshay Kumar Reacts To Saif Stabbing Incident

Akshay Kumar called Saif Ali Khan "brave" for protecting his family during a shocking burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai. He said, “It's very nice that he is safe. It's very good. We are happy. The whole industry is happy that he is safe. It was very brave of him that he protected his family and hats off to him. Meine uske saath ek film ki hai Main Khiladi Tu Anari lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge film Tu Khiladi." (I did a film with him called Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but next time if we do a film together, we'll make it Tu Khiladi)," he added.

Updated 08:07 IST, January 21st 2025