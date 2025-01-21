Published 08:05 IST, January 21st 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Actor Staying 'Positive' And 'Steadily' Recovering, Likely To Discharge Today
Saif Ali Khan's Health Updates Live: The actor's sister Saba Pataudi shared that he is staying positive amid the attack incident and steadily recovering.
Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Islam Shehzad, who is said to be a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Sunday and since then has been in the custody of Mumbai Police at Santacruz. The police have been interrogating him regarding his motive to sneak into the actor's house and his nationality. While they are interrogating the accused, it was reported that the Race actor might be discharged today, January 21, from Lilavati Hospital. However, we have to wait for confirmation from the COO of the hospital, who has been giving us regular updates regarding Saif's health.
Saif Ali Khan was attacked by Shariful Islam Shehzad during the wee hours of January 16 while trying to protect his family, particularly, his son Jeh. He stabbed the actor multiple times and then fled from the scene through the fire escape staircase of the building. Following the attack, Saif rushed to the hospital with his son Taimur and a staff member in an auto. Upon reaching, he underwent surgery which went for 6 hours and doctors removed a 2.5-inch-long blade. The actor is out of danger and is recovering well. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that his motive was to rob the house and take Jeh hostage for ransom. However, on seeing Saif, he got scared and in panic, he stabbed the actor.
08:00 IST, January 21st 2025
Kareena Kapoor Condemns Media Scrutiny On Her Family Amid Attack On Saif
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to issue a stern warning to the media and paparazzi on the constant scrutiny of their family.
07:57 IST, January 21st 2025
Akshay Kumar Reacts To Saif Stabbing Incident
Akshay Kumar called Saif Ali Khan "brave" for protecting his family during a shocking burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai. He said, “It's very nice that he is safe. It's very good. We are happy. The whole industry is happy that he is safe. It was very brave of him that he protected his family and hats off to him. Meine uske saath ek film ki hai Main Khiladi Tu Anari lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge film Tu Khiladi." (I did a film with him called Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but next time if we do a film together, we'll make it Tu Khiladi)," he added.
