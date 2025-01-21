Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Actor To Be Discharged Today At 2 PM From Hospital

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update Live | Image: Republic

Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Islam Shehzad, who is said to be a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Sunday and since then has been in the custody of Mumbai Police at Santacruz. The police have been interrogating him regarding his motive to sneak into the actor's house and his nationality. While they are interrogating the accused, it was reported that the Race actor might be discharged today, January 21, from Lilavati Hospital. However, we have to wait for confirmation from the COO of the hospital, who has been giving us regular updates regarding Saif's health.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by Shariful Islam Shehzad during the wee hours of January 16 while trying to protect his family, particularly, his son Jeh. He stabbed the actor multiple times and then fled from the scene through the fire escape staircase of the building. Following the attack, Saif rushed to the hospital with his son Taimur and a staff member in an auto. Upon reaching, he underwent surgery which went for 6 hours and doctors removed a 2.5-inch-long blade. The actor is out of danger and is recovering well. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that his motive was to rob the house and take Jeh hostage for ransom. However, on seeing Saif, he got scared and in panic, he stabbed the actor.