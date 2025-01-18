Published 09:38 IST, January 18th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Attacker Still At Large, Top Cop Daya Nayak Leading The Operation
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: It's been around two days since the incident took place and Mumbai Police has not yet been able to nab the attacker.
Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident has shaken the entire fraternity with everyone condemning the attack and raising the question of security in the residential areas. As the Mumbai Police is still tracing the whereabouts of the attacker, they detained a man on Friday who looked similar to the attacker (per CCTV footage). However, it turned out that he was a carpenter, Waris Ali Salmani, who worked at the actor's Bandra home two days before the latter was attacked. He was questioned by the police and then taken to an undisclosed location. The Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch are yet to share an update on the ongoing manhunt.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is recovering “very fast” but the doctors at Lilavati Hospital have restricted the visitors for him to recover at the earliest. During the press conference, the doctor revealed that it was Taimur who accompanied Saif to the hospital at 3:30 AM. It has been reported that the Cocktail actor might get discharged on January 21 as per a document related to the hospital billing. An insurance claim, which has been leaked online, furnishes the details of Saif’s discharge on January 21. It also shows an initial requested amount of ₹35,98,700 against an approved amount of ₹250,00,000.
11:42 IST, January 18th 2025
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole Reacts To Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident
On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "In Maharashtra, celebrities, village sarpanchs, nor the general public is safe. Police work at the behest of the government... Good officers are sidelined. The fear of the police has ended in Maharashtra. The onus lies on BJP... The police have not caught the accused yet. This is the failure of the state's Chief Minister."
On Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Davos, he says, "Every Chief Minister goes to Davos at this time. To date, those who have gone to Davos went there on public money and had fun... Today, unemployment has increased the most in Maharashtra. And for this, they (Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis) should take steps. We hope that when Devendra Fadnavis goes to Davos, public money is not looted and there will be big investments in our state..."
11:23 IST, January 18th 2025
Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Visit Lilavati Hospital To Meet Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu were snapped getting out of their car at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
11:19 IST, January 18th 2025
Key Points In Kareena Kapoor's Statement
- The nurses screamed after seeing the thief enter the house, after which Saif and Kareena ran towards his room.
- Kareena was worried as this was the room where the kid was sleeping.
- While the thief was in the house, he did not steal some valuables and jewellery.
- The accused threatened Nurse Lima with a knife in the house and demanded ₹1 crore.
- Kareena was scared after seeing an unknown person with a knife in the house.
- After the attack on Saif Ali Khan, the nurse and Kareena screamed for help in the house.
- That incident still stands before my eyes
- Kareena, who was mentally stressed by this incident, was taken to her house by her sister Karisma Kapoor after the incident.
11:24 IST, January 18th 2025
NCP's Praful Patel Reacts To Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Accident
Praful Patel said Maharashtra is considered to be safe. If any incident happens, then action will take place. “State police are ready to face any situation. We wish speedy recovery to Saif Ali Khan." He added, “Police are still investigating the matter. It would be wrong to say anything about the law and order situation considering this one incident.”
11:04 IST, January 18th 2025
Kareena Kapoor Was Scared After Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident
On Friday, a team of cops recorded the statement of Kareena Kapoor, who was present in the house during the brutal attack. Kareena said in her statement that when the attack happened, the children and women were sent to the 12th floor, Saif tried to save the women and children. When Saif intervened, the attacker could not reach Jahangir. She added that the attacker did not steal anything from the house, he was very aggressive. “He attacked Saif several times, I was scared after the attack, so Karishma took me to her house," the actress added.
10:48 IST, January 18th 2025
Shahid Kapoor Expresses Shock Over Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident
During the Deva trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. He said, “We hope Saif's health is better. We hope he is feeling better. We all are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best...” He further expressed disbelief over the incident, stating, "Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it's still safe. It's a shocking incident. We are hoping and praying he recovers soon. We are hoping and praying for him all the time."
10:36 IST, January 18th 2025
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Calls Out Media For Running 'Different Stories Without Complete Information' On Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says, "You people asked us about the attack on Saif Ali Khan, but you people ran different stories without getting complete information...CCTV is being checked. Now we are also looking into whether the accused had gone with the intention of theft or something else. While being in the government, our efforts are that whether it is Devendra Fadnavis or me, the law and order situation should remain good in every part of the state..."
10:34 IST, January 18th 2025
Why Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Visited Mobile Shop After Stabbing Actor, CCTV Reveals
After attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the accused had come to Kabutar Khana area in Dadar, Bandra, where he had bought headphones from a mobile shop and had a walkthrough from that mobile shop. According to the police, the accused bought the headphones at 9 am after the incident. 15-20 police officers of the crime branch came at 9 pm last night and collected CCTV footage from shops here.
10:21 IST, January 18th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Likely To Be Discharged By January 21?
Saif Ali Khan, who has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai, is likely to be discharged on January 21 as per a document related to the hospital billing.
10:14 IST, January 18th 2025
Ibrahim Ali Khan To Resume Filming For Diler Amid Father Saif's Stabbing Incident?
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Ibrahim Ali Khan will go back to set on January 18 for the filming of Diler. As per a new report, the older son of Saif is paired with the actress Sreeleela in the movie.
10:10 IST, January 18th 2025
Rakhi Sawant reacts to shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan
Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the shocking attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday. In the video, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Oh my God! Such bad news. Saif Ali Khan, with whom I have also worked before, in a song during Rakesh Roshan ji's film at the very beginning of my struggling days. I could never have imagined, even in my dreams, that such a big tragedy could happen to Saifu.”
"Yeh building wale kya karte hain? Aap itna monthly paisa lete ho, aur CCTV camera bhi nahi laga sakte? Kitni buri khabar hai yeh. 2025 mein kya ho raha hai? Itne diggaj logon ke saath kya ho raha hai? (What do the people in this building do? You charge such a high monthly fee, and yet you can't even install CCTV cameras? This is such terrible news. What is happening in 2025? What is happening to such great individuals?)," she added.
10:05 IST, January 18th 2025
New CCTV Video Emerges
As Mumbai Police intensified their search for the attacker, the investigating team got hands-on CCTV footage that showed a man resembling the suspect in Saif's case stealing outside the house. The video is reported to have been recorded on January 12 showing the man checking the cupboard outside the house in Versova.
10:11 IST, January 18th 2025
Shahid Kapoor Schools Reporter For Indirectly Asking About Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case
Shahid Kapoor, who was at the trailer of Deva, was indirectly asked about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. This didn't go down well with the actor and he slammed the reporter saying, “The incident that you are referring to is indeed sad. We all are concerned, the entire fraternity is concerned. Aap ne indirectly pucha, aap directly puchte toh zyada respectable lagta. (It would have been more respectful if you had asked directly instead of indirectly)."
09:36 IST, January 18th 2025
52 Hours On, Attacker Still On Run
It's been 52 hours since the incident took place, and Mumbai Police is still searching for the culprit.
Updated 11:44 IST, January 18th 2025