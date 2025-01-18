Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Attacker Still At Large, Top Cop Daya Nayak Leading The Operation

During the Deva trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. He said, “We hope Saif's health is better. We hope he is feeling better. We all are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best...” He further expressed disbelief over the incident, stating, "Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it's still safe. It's a shocking incident. We are hoping and praying he recovers soon. We are hoping and praying for him all the time."