Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Mumbai Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene With Accused At Saifeena's Residence
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case LIVE Updates: The actor's attacker is currently in the custody of Mumbai Police for 5 days for interrogation regarding the motive and his nationality.
Mumbai Police on Sunday nabbed Saif Ali Khan's attacker Mohammad Shehzad from a construction site in Thane and after interrogation, they took him to Bandra Holiday Court to seek custody. The court heard the police's plea and granted them 5-day custody of the accused. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused might be a Bangladeshi National as he doesn't have complete Indian documents. Upon being asked why he entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence on January 16, to this, the accused replied to robbing the place, per Mumbai Police.
Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The actor is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. On Sunday, apart from usual visitors Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, Taimur and Jeh met their father for the first time after the horrific incident. During a press conference, the doctor shared that the actor has deep wounds owing to which they have restricted his movement and visitors for him to recover at the earliest.
10:31 IST, January 20th 2025
What Was The Motive Behind Robbery?
It is reported that the accused was arranging money as he wanted a fake passport to return to Bangladesh.
10:29 IST, January 20th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Opens Up About His Plan To Hold Jeh Hostage For Ransom
The accused told the police that he had also planned to hold Saif Ali Khan's youngest son Jeh hostage and demand money. After entering the house, he immediately demanded Rs 1 crore from the home nurse, who was looking after the child, thinking she was a member of the family. When whole family members woke up, they got scared. The accused told the police that he had not planned to stab Saif Ali Khan and that he stabbed him out of fear. He was scared when the actor arrived. That is why he ran away without taking anything. The accused said that his aim was to return to Bangladesh.
09:48 IST, January 20th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Not To Be Discharged Today?
Saif Ali Khan will likely be kept under observation for one more day, says Lilavati Hospital COO. The doctors' team will take the call after meeting the actor’s family. On the health front, Saif is recovering well, as confirmed by Lilavati Hospital COO Niraj Uttamani.
09:47 IST, January 20th 2025
Accused Did Recce Of Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan's House
Sources are saying that the accused said that he had also done a recce of both Khan's houses and he attacked Saif Ali Khan only after doing a recce of his house.
09:29 IST, January 20th 2025
Cintaa President Poonam Dhillon Condemns 'Brutal Attack' On Saif Ali Khan
The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of the actor alongside her picture. She also penned a long note in the caption, calling for greater security and the safety of the artist community. She wrote, "The brutal attack by an intruder on Saif Ali Khan at his place of residence in the wee hours a few days ago has sent 'shock waves' in our society and in particular, the actor's community. I personally had a theft at my home & all this brings our attention more vividly on security." She added, " I seriously condemn such horrific acts that endanger us and our family. We are confident that our most efficient police force will soon nab the culprit. I wish Saif a very speedy recovery."
09:13 IST, January 20th 2025
Bhagyashree Expresses Shock After Saif’s Attacker Is Said To Be Bangladeshi
At an event in Indore, actress Bhagyashree said that the latest incident at Bandra has put a question mark on the safety of a lot of people who live in Mumbai. While speaking to ANI, she said, "When incidents like this happen in Mumbai, then everyone gets tensed. The local public too. It's not about Bollywood, it's about the safety of everyone. Everyone's safety is under a question mark. And especially if an immigrant does something like this, then we should definitely secure our Indian borders, very important." The actress shared that she was "shocked" when she came to know about the incident. "We who live in Mumbai are very shocked by what happened because Mumbai is considered as one of the safest cities in India hah. So, after the incident, obviously, everyone is tense. But the Police are doing their job well. And I think in the latest news, the assailant has been caught. Therefore, I hope the legal process starts soon."
09:08 IST, January 20th 2025
Mumbai Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene With Accused
According to the official, police might take the attacker to Saif-Kareena’s house at Satguru Sharan building in these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.
08:28 IST, January 20th 2025
Attacker Unaware He Was Intruding Film Star's House: Mumbai Police
As per IANS, the Mumbai Police has shared that the accused was unaware of whose house he was looting. They also clarified the intent behind the crime was just robbery with no intention to cause harm.
08:27 IST, January 20th 2025
Soha Ali Khan On Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Health
Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra in a shocking attack on January 16. Sister Soha Ali Khan, on Sunday, said her brother Saif Ali Khan is “recovering well” from the injuries. “We are very very happy that he is recovering well. We are thankful, we feel blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes,” Soha told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
08:25 IST, January 20th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's Attacker In Police Custody
Saif Ali Khan's attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was sent to police custody for five days by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.
