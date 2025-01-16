Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: From Attacker's Identity to Insider Angle | 11 Unanswered Questions

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. His family claimed that it was an alleged burglary attempt. A team of cops and forensic experts have begun investigation into the matter and more details are expected to come to light soon.

Saif, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in the city where he underwent surgery and was "in recovery", his representatives said. Reportedly, he suffered a major injury to the spinal cord due to the knife attack. Additionally, there were two deep wounds on his left hand and neck. While the incident has shocked many, it left us with many unanswered questions.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by

Who stabbed Saif Ali Khan?

An intruder attacked Saif Ali Khan with a knife during an alleged burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai Satguru Sharan. The intruder fled from the spot following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his 12th floor house in the residential complex in Bandra area. Details of who attacked Saif are yet to come to light.

File photo of Saif Ali Khan Image: X

What was the robbery that occurred?

Saif's representatives described the incident as an "attempted burglary" though police were yet to comment on it. Details of what has been stolen or if at all anything is missing from Saif and Kareena's Rs 103 crore residence are yet to emerge.

How did the intruder get inside the house?

According to reports, CCTV footage revealed that no one entered the building in the two-hour window before the stabbing incident. Sources have revealed that the intruder could hiding in the building for hours before he attacked the actor at his home. Police official revealed, "The accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house."

Saif's Satguru Sharan building where the attack took place | Image: X

Did Saif's house not have security? Questions raised

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence is always buzzing with paparazzi. Videos of the Satguru Sharan complex are all over social media. Did these videos compromise his security? Questions linger. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have attacked the ruling party in the state saying, “Not even celebrities are safe in Maharashtra .”

Did Saif's family file a police case?

According to the police, 10 detection teams are working on the case. An offense has also been registered in the Bandra Police Station. Meanwhile, as soon as the stabbing incident came to light, the Satguru Sharan building was buzzing with cops and forensic experts collecting evidence.

Did Saif Ali Khan fight off the intruder?

According to unverified reports, the intruder intended to break into Saif's younger son Jeh Ali Khan's room in an attempt at robbery. Others claim that the actor was trying to protect and shield his domestic help from the intruder when he was attacked. In this, he suffered serious injuries to his spine and hand.

What was the nature of the “scuffle” between Saif and his attacker?

According to reports, during the late-night break-in and attack, Saif Ali Khan was disturbed by the commotion of the intruder arguing with his help and tried to intervene. The intruder then attacked both Saif and his househelp with a knife. Reportedly, Saif shielded his help and tried to defend himself. The attacker, however, fled the scene.

News agency ANI reported that Saif was attacked after he tried to intervene and pacify his attacker, he attacked Saif and injured him.

Who allowed the unidentified “intruder” into the premises?

The Mumbai Police has suspected a possible connection between the intruder and Saif Ali Khan’s maid. The police are also questioning the maid to reveal possible links between her and the alleged attacker. Two other staffers working at his home are also under investigation. Sources said the maid's relationship with the attacker is being probed as part of the investigation.

Who helped Saif Ali Khan after attack?

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan was taken to the hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Mumbai Police claimed that Ibrahim and a member of Saif's staff brought the actor to Lilavati Hospital around 3.30 am. Since there was no driver at home at that hour, he was brought in an autorickshaw.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim snapped outside Lilavati Hospital | Image: Varinder Chawla

How is Saif Ali Khan doing?

Some family members were present at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house at the time of the incident. However, it is unclear whether his kids Taimur and Jeh were there or not. Kareena Kapoor's team confirmed that while Saif sustained injuries, some grievous, others were safe.

Was Saif Ali Khan's family attacked during the incident?