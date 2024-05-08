Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is currently filming for Jr NTR starrer Devara. However, the media reports suggest that the actor is already in talks for his next project. Reportedly, Saif is in preliminary talks about a possible thriller movie with renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan. This information is released at the same time the director is collaborating with Akshay Kumar for another project.

Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s next?

As per Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan’s negotiations with Saif are "in a very nascent stage at the moment." It appears that the goal is to begin filming by July 2024, with a 40-day start-to-finish schedule that will cover the entire production. The source told the portal, “The script is ready and it’s all about getting the star cast and production house in place. We will have a clearer picture about the outcome of this film in a fortnight, as things are in a very early stage at the moment.”

There is talk that Saif has been approached to play a blind man in the movie, and the actor has expressed interest in taking on the role. Should all go according to plan, Priyadarshan will begin filming the movie in July or August, followed by the fantasy comedy starring Akshay Kumar by November. A specific update on Priyadarshan's discussions and exploration of the possibility of beginning a Malayalam thriller will also be revealed soon.

Saif Ali Khan’s other projects

Saif is currently gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1. The film will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.