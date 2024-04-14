×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 17:07 IST

Saira Banu pens emotional note remembering Aarop co-star Vinod Khanna

While remembering the actor, Saira Banu wrote, “Vinod always ensured that we ladies on the sets had comfort levels while going home from the studio."

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Saira Banu
Saira Banu and Vinod Khanna appeared together in the 1974 film Aarop | Image: IANS | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Legendary actress Saira Banu went down memory lane as she remembered her old friend and colleague, the legendary actor Vinod Khanna. Penning a lengthy and emotional tribute to the ‘Hera Pheri’ alum, she remembered an incident from the set of ‘Aarop’ where she detailed his gentlemanly personality and humble nature, admitting that to this day she deeply misses him.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a poster of the 1973 film alongside a clip of one of the film’s songs and an old clip where he could be seen meeting Dilip Kumar. She captioned the post: “Vinod loved Sahib incredibly. He was a very thoughtful man. Once, he and I were shooting at Natraj Studios for Guru Dutt's film ‘AAROP’ directed by Atmaramji. On the very same day, Sahib was headed to the airport and I had requested him to stop by the Studio before his flight to Delhi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

“As Sahib arrived, Vinod, Johnny Walker Bhai, and I were rehearsing a scene. While Sahib walked in, Vinod disappeared somewhere. Soon after, Atmaramji sent assistants to look for him so that we could go ahead with the shot. Vinod took pretty long to come onto the set and Sahib had already left. As soon as Vinod appeared I asked him ‘Where were you for so long?’”.

Detailing his response, Saira Banu wrote : Vinod laughed and said ‘Oh! Boy! Do you think I can act and perform while Dilipji, ‘The Master Of Acting’ is watching? I would be shaking with nervousness! So I absconded!’”

Narrating his life further, she added: “Vinod, at the peak of his career, had become a disciple of Osho and from 1975 onwards, he had taken a break from films to follow his Guru. At that time, I told him many times, ‘You are one of the brightest stars of today and everyone knows you will scale tremendous heights in your career. You are too promising. Please don’t go. Why are you intending to take this hiatus?’ The entire industry was crestfallen at this move.”

Describing his chivalry and gentlemanly nature, she wrote: “Vinod always ensured that we ladies on the sets had comfort levels while going home from the studio. One day, I sent my car back home for some important work, and unexpectedly director Atmaramji finished shooting much earlier than expected.

“He had a perky tiny Volkswagen and saw that my car had not arrived, he then looked at all the paraphernalia of needy things I carried with me and immediately offered his car to drive me home safely. I said, 'Mera Itna Saaman Kahan Aayega, Tumahari Beautiful Choti Si Gaadi Main'. So he said I will wait until your car arrives. Such a chivalrous man he was!

“I remember it was a joy to see him and his wife Geetanjali while we shot outdoors at Lonavala, all of us lived together and had fun times. Later on, when he married Kavita, his second wife, they always visited us on occasions, particularly on our ‘Silver Wedding Anniversary’ and mingled so wonderfully as one of our own family.”

“We miss him!” Vinod had earned himself a reputation for being an antagonist in Bollywood due to his roles in films such as ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ and ‘Achanak’. But he was a diverse actor and could portray a bunch of roles in different styles ranging from a romantic to an angry young man, an old veteran, and a fatherly figure as seen in the ‘Dabangg’ films. The film ‘Guns of Banars’ marked his final appearance after his death in 2017.

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 17:07 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

2 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

3 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

3 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo