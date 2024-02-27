Advertisement

Sameera Reddy's debut in front of the camera did not happen through the medium of films. The former actress instead, marked her debut per se, in a music video - one with Pankaj Udhas. Sameera has now penned a note in memory of the late legendary Ghazal singer, to whom she says, she owes her career.

Sameera Reddy mourns Pankaj Udhas' passing



Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram handle to share some old footage from the music video for the song Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien. The song, which was released back in 1998, marked Sameera's first outing in front of the camera. The adjoining caption to the throwback glimpse was accompanied by a caption which elaborated how she essentially owed her career to the Ghazal maestro.

Advertisement



The caption to her post read, "Today we have lost a legend Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien changed my life It was an honour and a privilege to be part of his era . Thank you Pankaj Udhas Sir for your beautiful songs that have been an emotion for our generation. We will miss you. Rest in peace . @pankajkudhas"

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas is no more



The news of Pankaj Udhas' passing, was shared by the late Ghazal singer's daughter, Nayaab Udhas over a brief Instagram post. The date of his passing is February 26. The exact cause of his death was not revealed and was simply attributed to a "prolonged illness" he had been battling.

Advertisement



Udhas enjoyed a celebrated career spanning decades which saw him release as many as 53 albums. One of Pankaj Udhas' most keynote achievements was the Padma Shri, which he was honoured with back in 2006. Some of his most memorable songs have been Chitthi Ayee Hai, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo and Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, among innumerable others.