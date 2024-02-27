Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Sameera Reddy Mourns Pankaj Udhas' Death: Today We Have Lost A Legend

Sameera Reddy in a recent post, recalled her time shooting for song Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien, stating that she owed her career to the late Pankaj Udhas.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sameera Reddy
Sameera Reddy | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sameera Reddy's debut in front of the camera did not happen through the medium of films. The former actress instead, marked her debut per se, in a music video - one with Pankaj Udhas. Sameera has now penned a note in memory of the late legendary Ghazal singer, to whom she says, she owes her career.

Sameera Reddy mourns Pankaj Udhas' passing


Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram handle to share some old footage from the music video for the song Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien. The song, which was released back in 1998, marked Sameera's first outing in front of the camera. The adjoining caption to the throwback glimpse was accompanied by a caption which elaborated how she essentially owed her career to the Ghazal maestro. 

The caption to her post read, "Today we have lost a legend Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien changed my life It was an honour and a privilege to be part of his era . Thank you Pankaj Udhas Sir for your beautiful songs that have been an emotion for our generation. We will miss you. Rest in peace . @pankajkudhas"

Pankaj Udhas is no more


The news of Pankaj Udhas' passing, was shared by the late Ghazal singer's daughter, Nayaab Udhas over a brief Instagram post. The date of his passing is February 26. The exact cause of his death was not revealed and was simply attributed to a "prolonged illness" he had been battling. 

Udhas enjoyed a celebrated career spanning decades which saw him release as many as 53 albums. One of Pankaj Udhas' most keynote achievements was the Padma Shri, which he was honoured with back in 2006. Some of his most memorable songs have been Chitthi Ayee Hai, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo and Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, among innumerable others.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

