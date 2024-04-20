Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal enjoyed a great run at the theatres and broke several records at the box office. The action drama minted over ₹917 crore worldwide. After seeing the success of the movie, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced the sequel - Animal Park. Earlier, it was reported that the shooting will start in 2025. However, now the director has shared an update about the sequel and it seems that the fans will have to wait for a little longer.

When will Animal Park begin shooting?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, at a recent event, spilled the beans about the sequel and shared that instead of 2025, the film will go on floors in 2026. He hinted that the sequel is going to be "bigger" and "wilder" than Animal. Reportedly, Animal Park will continue from where Animal ends. It will focus on Ranvijay and his lookalike. It will also give a peek into his relationship with his wife Geetanjali and his son. Sequel's basic structure was ready right when Animal was written. It was meant to be a multi-film outing. The script for Animal Park has been written by Pranay Vanga.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Earlier during a conversation with stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ranbir shared, "He (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper, and more complex. He can do anything."

(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Animal Park?

Rumours have been rife that Vicky Kaushal has been roped into Animal Park as an antagonist. If the reports are true, then the film will show Vicky and Ranbir at the loggerheads.