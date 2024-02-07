English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 01:39 IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Collaborate With Hrithik Roshan Post-War 2? Here's What We Know

Rumours are rife that Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan might collaborate with Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after completing his film War 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Hrithik Roshan
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Hrithik Roshan | Image:IMDb
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Fighter. The Sidharth Anand movie also starred Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead and has so far grossed over Rs 250 crores at the box office. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the other hand recently gave the blockbuster Animal.

Are Hrithik Roshan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborating?

Rumours are rife that Hrithik Roshan might collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after War 2. An X handle by the name @Real_Box_0ffice broke the news and quoted, “#SandeepReddyVanga X #Hrithik might just happen after #War2. Both have exchanged ideas for a movie when Hrithik called Vanga for praising Animal and now Vanga loved Hrithik Roshan in #Fighter. Let's wait for official confirmation Now from the team.”

Vanga might collaborate with some other big stars as well

Several media reports suggested ongoing discussions between Vanga and a big Bollywood star for an upcoming dark-action crime thriller. Concurrently, Vanga collaborates with Allu Arjun and Prabhas on other projects and has also expressed his desire to work with stars like Chiranjeevi.

More about Animal

Animal headlined by Ranbir Kapoor garnered attention for various reasons since its release. Despite its box office success, the film faces criticism for allegedly glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity. In a recent interview, Vanga addressed critics and asserted that negative reviews did not impact Kabir Singh's opening. He expressed frustration and said that many critics lack literacy in film craft and neglect aspects like editing and sound design.

Released on December 1, Animal explores the protagonist Vijay's toxic relationship with his father. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Vijay as an anti-hero, willing to take extreme measures, such as gunning down 200 people to protect his father. The movie went on to earn a total of Rs 915 crores at the global box office.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:23 IST

