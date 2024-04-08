×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Wants To Direct A Biopic On This American Pop Star

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in a new interview, has expressed a desire to direct a biopic on pop star Michael Jackson but is unsure of who will play the lead actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is basking in the success of his recent film Animal. The film, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Sandeep is also gearing up for the shoot of Prabhas starrer Spirit. The director has expressed a desire to work on the biopic of pop star Michael Jackson. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to make a Michael Jackson biopic in English 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in an interview with Galatta Plus, shared that he would like to work on a biopic. He expressed an interest in making a biopic on the global icon Michael Jackson. He shared that he is not sure which actor would suit for the role. 

A file photo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Imag: X

The Animal maker told the publication, “I want to do a biopic sometime. I would like to direct the biopic of Michael Jackson. But the question is, who will play him, who will be the actor? But if you get an actor, you can pitch it to Hollywood and you can make it in English.” Sandeep further stated the life of Michael Jackson makes a very interesting story that could be made into a movie. He added, “He led a very interesting life, right from his childhood to his schooling and how he changed his skin colour and all. It’s a great journey and a great story. But who would be the right actor, that’s the question. That will be a dream and everybody will buy the ticket. Whoever directs it, I would buy the tickets and watch it because I want to know.” 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga confident about Spirit box office

In the same interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his faith in the Prabhas starrer Spirit. The filmmaker claimed that with him and Prabhas collaborating on the project, the movie can easily mint ₹150 crore on the first day of release. He asserted that the producer of the movie is ‘safe’ and that they can easily recover the budget.

Announcement poster of Spirit | Image: X

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said in the interview, “I think because the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself.” He argued that if all promotion material is in place, the film’s box office collection could create history. He added, “If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audience's attention, opening day would be ₹150 crore. It's a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily it could be ₹150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good.” 

 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

