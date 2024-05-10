Advertisement

Renowned filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan breathed his last on May 8. The director was undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection at a private hospital in Mumbai where he suffered a cardiac arrest. The last rites of the Kya Kool Hai Hum director were held on May 9 in Mumbai and members of his friends and family came together to pay their respects.

Friends and family of Sangeeth Sivan arrive for his last rites

Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 61. In his illustrious career of over three decades, Sivan has directed around 10 Hindi films and several more movies in regional languages. Members of his family and bigwigs of the industry came together to pay their last respects to the late filmmaker.

As per ANI, the last rites of the veteran filmmaker were held at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Thursday. Celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan among many others attended the funeral of Sangeeth Sivan. Riteish and Anupam starred in the director’s 2005 comedy Kya Kool Hai Hum. Photos and videos from the funeral are now doing rounds on social media.

Who was Sangeeth Sivan?

Born in 1959, Sangeeth was the eldest son of esteemed photographer and cinematographer Sivan. He began his career working on documentaries alongside his father after completing his studies at MG College and Mar Ivanios College. He ventured into mainstream cinema by co-producing Aditya Bhattacharya’s action film Raakh, featuring Aamir Khan, Supriya Pathak, and Pankaj Kapur. He made his directorial debut with the crime film Vyooham (1990), starring Raghuvaran and Sukumaran.

He gained immense popularity for directing blockbuster films starring Mohanlal. His final directorial project was the psychological thriller TV series Bhram, starring Kalki Koechlin and Bhumika Chawla. Sivan’s younger brother - Santosh Sivan is a National Award-winning cinematographer-director. The director is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sajana and Shanthanu.