May 25 this year marks 19 years since Sunil Dutt's passing. On the occasion of the multi-faceted film personality's 19th death anniversary, his son, Sanjay Dutt, paid tribute to his late father, penning a short note and sharing some heartening pictures.

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt



Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures of his late father, actor, producer, director and politician, Sunil Dutt. The first picture in question is an old black and white picture of Sunil Dutt, back when he was young. The visual highlights how strikingly similar the father-son duo look. The second picture is a still from Sanjay Dutt's film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. which had released back in 2003. The still in question features, Sanjay's Munna in a warm embrace with his reel and real father Sunil Dutt. For the unversed, Sunil Dutt held a cameo in the Rajkumar Hirani film, essaying Munna's father.

The caption to Sanjay's post read, "Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Missing you today and everyday."

How did Sunil Dutt pass away?



Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, in 2005. The reason behind his death was the the actor having suffered a heart attack at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. At the time of his passing, Sunil Dutt was 75 years of age.

Separately, Sanjay Dutt, despite his tumultuous past, had a strong support system in his parents who stood by him through thick and thin. The actor often shares throwback pictures and memories with his parents to his social media handles. Not long back, Sanjay Dutt shared a black and white photo of his late mother, Nargis on the occasion of Mother's Day, wishing her the same. An excerpt from his caption read, "Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom."