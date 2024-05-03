Advertisement

Nargis Dutt, famed actress and mother to Sanjay Dutt, breathed her last on May 3, back in 1981. She was 51 at the time of her passing and had been suffering from the impact of her pancreatic cancer diagnosis. On the occasion of her 43rd death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt shared a series of throwback photos, penning a note in her memory.

Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share a series of throwback pictures, featuring himself alongside his mother, Nargis. While the first picture featured him as a toddler next to an elegantly dressed Nargis, the remaining shots featured him as a young adult with his mother. The caption to the post read, "Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you"

Notably yet heartbreakingly, Nargis passed away just three days before Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood acting debut, with 1981 release Rocky. Dutt quickly became a sensation with the film's release and commenced a full-fledged career in films. After weathering many a hurdle, which also involved jail time, the actor now stands tall on a filmography boasting 162 titles and counting. His tumultuous journey was captured in the 2018 film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The actor currently has in the pipeline, five more films, in various stages of production.

What is next for Sanjay Dutt?

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Thalapathy Vijay-led Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Leo. The actor will next be seen in the Telugu film Double iSmart, in the role of 'Big Bull' and will be sharing screen space with Ram Pothineni. Dutt is also filming for Baap and the multistarrer Welcome to the Jungle.

Also in the pipeline, is Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi and Kannada film KD - The Devil.