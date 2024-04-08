Sanjay Dutt To Join Politics, Contest Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Actor Responds

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media account to shut down reports of him joining politics. Several reports suggested that the actor would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Haryana. While there was no confirmation on the news, speculations were afloat about which political party the Munna Bhai fame would be associated with. However, Sanjay Dutt has himself shut down rumours.

Sanjay Dutt refutes rumours of contesting Lok Sabha elections

On April 8, Sanjay Dutt took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to put rest to rumours about him venturing into politics. He asserted that if and ever he decides to join politics, he would be the first person to announce the same. In his post, the actor urged people to not believe any fake news circulating about him.

A screengrab of Sanjay Dutt's post | Image: Sanjay Dutt/X

Sanjay Dutt’s post on X read, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now.”

Did you know Sanjay Dutt’s father and sister had a career in politics?

While Sanjay Dutt himself has clarified that he is not venturing into politics as yet, his family is no stranger to the field. His father Sunil Dutt, who was a noted actor himself, served as an MP from the Mumbai North West constituency and also held the portfolio of the Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Manmohan Singh government. Besides this, Sanjay Dutt’s sister - Priya, was also elected as a Minister Of Parliament.

A file photo of Sanjay Dutt with his father and sisters | Image: Instagram

Sanjay Dutt continues to sporadically feature in movies. The actor was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo and also played a pivotal role in Yash-led KGF Chapter 2. The actor is reported to be a part of the ensemble star cast film Hera Pheri 3.