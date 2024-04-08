×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Sanjay Dutt To Join Politics, Contest Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Actor Responds

Sanjay Dutt was rumoured to be venturing into politics by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actor has now issued a clarification about the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanjay Dutt
A file photo of Sanjay Dutt | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media account to shut down reports of him joining politics. Several reports suggested that the actor would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Haryana. While there was no confirmation on the news, speculations were afloat about which political party the Munna Bhai fame would be associated with. However, Sanjay Dutt has himself shut down rumours. 

Sanjay Dutt refutes rumours of contesting Lok Sabha elections

On April 8, Sanjay Dutt took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to put rest to rumours about him venturing into politics. He asserted that if and ever he decides to join politics, he would be the first person to announce the same. In his post, the actor urged people to not believe any fake news circulating about him. 

A screengrab of Sanjay Dutt's post | Image: Sanjay Dutt/X

Sanjay Dutt’s post on X read, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it.  Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now.”

Advertisement

Did you know Sanjay Dutt’s father and sister had a career in politics? 

While Sanjay Dutt himself has clarified that he is not venturing into politics as yet, his family is no stranger to the field. His father Sunil Dutt, who was a noted actor himself, served as an MP from the Mumbai North West constituency and also held the portfolio of the Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Manmohan Singh government. Besides this, Sanjay Dutt’s sister - Priya, was also elected as a Minister Of Parliament.

Advertisement
A file photo of Sanjay Dutt with his father and sisters | Image: Instagram 

Sanjay Dutt continues to sporadically feature in movies. The actor was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo and also played a pivotal role in Yash-led KGF Chapter 2. The actor is reported to be a part of the ensemble star cast film Hera Pheri 3. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex close

a few seconds ago
Karnataka SSLC answer key out

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key

2 minutes ago
MICAT 2 Exam Result

SSC exam dates revised

5 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC relief

11 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Crew Success

12 minutes ago
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok's Wedding

12 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

14 minutes ago
crime

Pune Student Murdered

16 minutes ago
Woman Gives House Tour Of Her Small Apartment In Central London | WATCH

House Tour Of Small House

18 minutes ago
Security personnel at Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal reel

20 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Hafiz Saeed

Internet Abuzz With Hafiz

26 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
How to style animal print

How To Style Animal Print

30 minutes ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

31 minutes ago
Police car

IAS Officer's Car Chased

35 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee inches higher

35 minutes ago
accident

Audi hits Man

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo