Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Sanjay Gupta Calls Vivek Oberoi 'Ungrateful' As He Rejected His Films Under Influence Of A Big Star

Sanjay Gupta, in a recent interview, revealed that actor Vivek Oberoi was ungrateful when he rejected the director's film under the influence of a big star.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Gupta
Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Gupta | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently revealed the behind-the-scenes drama involving actor Vivek Oberoi and his decision not to cast him in subsequent projects. Gupta, known for his production of Shootout at Lokhandwala, shared that despite giving Oberoi a career boost with the role of Maya Dolas, the actor declined to be part of Gupta's anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan, which Gupta found "ungrateful."

Sanjay Gupta opened up about the feud with Vivek Oberoi

Speaking with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Gupta disclosed that when approached for Dus Kahaniyaan, Oberoi expressed reservations due to the direction his career was taking. Gupta then decided not to collaborate further with Oberoi.

Sanjay Gupta revealed that when Vivek refused to be a part of Dus Kahaniyaan he “felt that at that moment in time, Vivek had been very ungrateful. All the actors agreed to be a part of Dus Kahaniyaan and Vivek was the only guy who said ‘my career is going in a certain way. I don’t think I should do an anthology. I didn’t say anything but I had made up my mind that now, I’ll stay away from that guy. I didn’t work with him after that.”

However, years later, during the making of Shootout at Wadala, Oberoi approached Gupta again. Gupta recounted, “He got up and he hugged me. He had tears in his eyes and he said ‘I’m back home, I’m doing this film’.”

Sanjay claims Vivek indirectly got influenced by a star’s power

The filmmaker revealed that Oberoi received calls from a rival actor's team, leading to his withdrawal from Shootout at Wadala. Gupta had experienced a strained relationship with the popular star that resulted in Gupta losing work opportunities.

Gupta expressed his discontent, stating that Oberoi chose another film with a promise of a lead role, specifically Zilla Ghaziabad with Sanju and Arshad. Frustrated by the turn of events, Gupta cast Sonu Sood in the role originally intended for Oberoi. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

