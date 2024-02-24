English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Photos With Sonakshi, Aditi, Richa From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the OTT world. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa, Aditi, Sanjeeda and Sharmin in lead roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha with Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image:Bhansali Productions/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating his 61st birthday today, February 24, and to make it special, his Heeramandi cast has sent birthday wishes to the director. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal shared some BTS stills from their upcoming series featuring them with Bhansali.

One emotion, thousands of memories: A look at BTS stills from Heeramandi set

Taking to Instagram, the official Instagram page of Banshali Productions combined all the stills from the actresses' posts to wish the ace director. In the first image, Bhansali can be seen guiding the veteran actress as they shoot a scene. It was followed by Sonakshi's photo with the director who can be seen explaining the scene in the background.

In the next scene, Aditi and Bhansali were seen happily chatting, enjoying their break. Sharmin, who is the niece of Bhansali, is seemingly one of the tawaifs in Heeramandi. The second last image was of Richa with Bhansali, they are seemingly shooting a wedding scene. Last but not least is an image of Sanjeeda who is keenly listening to Bhansali as they pick the jewellery.

Sharing the photos, the birthday note read, "One emotion, thousands of memories. Thank you for so many memorable moments. Happy Birthday #SanjayLeelaBhansali".

Fans wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

Soon after the production house posted the image, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "One of the best artist in the world Sanjay sir @bhansaliproductions . Happy birthday to him." Another wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the one of the bestest director of the Indian cinema. Thanks for thousands shades speeding of Indian cinema s canvas."

What do we know about Heeramandi?

Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the OTT world. The series is set against the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s, Heeramandi is about the lives of tawaifs living in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. It will premiere on Netflix this year. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

